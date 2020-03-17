Michaud spent the last eight years working for Texas-based Daseke Inc., an owner and consolidator of flatbed and specialized transportation companies in North America. He led two of its companies: Smokey Point Distributing and the Schilli Cos.
Dave Gascon, chairman of USA Diving’s board of directors, cited Michaud’s proven leadership, analytical skills and deep understanding of the sport in announcing the hire. Jack Perkins has been the acting president.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.