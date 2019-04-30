Edward Nyman’s appointment as the first full-time director of sports medicine and science at USA Gymnastics lasted just one day.

The embattled organization announced it had removed Nyman on Tuesday, barely 24 hours after naming him to the position. USA Gymnastics sited an unspecified conflict of interest as the reason for re-opening the job.

Nyman came to USA Gymnastics with a lengthy history in the sport. He was a competitive gymnast from 1987-93 and spent time as a coach before getting a doctorate in biomechanics at the University of Toledo.

The director of sports medicine and science at USA Gymnastics will oversee and managing the team’s medical staff, from physicians to athletic trainers and physical therapists. The director will not directly treat male or female athletes.

Nyman’s appointment seemed to catch some in the gymnastics’ community off guard. Olympic champion Simone Biles tweeted “I’m sorry .... what” after Nyman’s hiring was announced.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.