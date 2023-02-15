USA Hockey extends executive director Pat Kelleher

President Mike Trimboli on Wednesday announced the extension, which keeps a hockey lifer in charge of the day-to-day operations of the organization.

“Pat’s steady leadership, including through the extraordinary times of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been a key reason for the continued strength of our organization,” Trimboli said in a statement. “His roots in the sport are deep and he brings a unique perspective, background and skill set that we’re extremely fortunate to have in guiding the organization.”