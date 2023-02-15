USA Hockey extends executive director Pat Kelleher

COLORADO Springs, Colo. — USA Hockey has given executive director Pat Kelleher a multiyear contract extension.
Kelleher has been in the job since June 2017. USA Hockey says Kelleher has advanced diversity and inclusion initiatives and has been a champion for player safety.
The Belmont, Massachusetts, native who graduated from Brown University was ranked in 16th by The Hockey News on its most recent list of 100 people of power and influence in hockey.
USA Hockey, the national governing body for the sport, has grown to over a million players, coaches, officials and volunteers.
