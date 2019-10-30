Smith said USA Hockey continues to get reports of “disturbing incidents of racial and other derogatory slurs, behavior which is reprehensible and has absolutely no place in our game.”
USA Hockey executive director Pat Kelleher says, “The use of hateful language is a hurdle to creating a welcoming environment for families that want to be involved in our sport.”
