If all goes to plan, Mazdzer hopes after rehab he’ll resume training by mid-May.

“That’s enough time to get ready for the season,” said Mazdzer, the 2018 men’s singles silver medalist at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Mazdzer — the lone racer on the top international circuit competing in singles and doubles luge — has dealt with injury issues for much of this season. He and Terdiman were a season-best seventh in the final doubles race of the season on Saturday.

That was the best USA Luge doubles finish at Konigssee in a decade, and Terdiman said it will provide a shot of momentum going into the offseason.

“I’m very much looking forward to getting back in the weight room, after some time off, and working on my strength and explosiveness this summer,” Terdiman said. “With Chris getting cleaned up this spring, I want to be able to come out of the gates with a fire next season and really see what we can do.”

Other offseason plans for Mazdzer and Terdiman include working on sleds and setups, another area that didn’t exactly go as they wished this season.

But Mazdzer points out that getting healthy is the foremost priority.

“We’re going to have our work cut out for us next summer,” Mazdzer said. “Definitely, next season’s results will be based off the work we put in this summer. And I’m confident that we will be in a better place starting next season and just building from there.”