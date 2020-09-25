The U.S. Open will be Nov. 12-14 at up to 10 venues nationwide. The long-course meet will feature about 100 swimmers at each site competing in four timed-final sessions over three days. Sites will be announced later.
The national governing body said Friday it plans to proceed with the TYR Pro Swim Series in 2021 and will reaffirm dates and locations later.
The last event of the year will be the 18&Under Winter Championships featuring swimmers competing in short-course yards at multiple sanctioned sites nationwide. It will run Dec. 1-13. Results will be aggregated.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.