The sites in Virginia and California will host up to 100 women and 100 men based on current U.S. Olympic Trials time standards.
“We’re treading lightly but remaining optimistic and excited to map out a strong domestic competition schedule in 2021,” said Lindsay Mintenko, national team managing director.
In a normal year, the Pro Swim Series consists of four-day long-course meets at a single site with 400 to 600 swimmers, including foreign competitors.
The U.S. Olympic trials are scheduled for June 13-20 in Omaha, Nebraska.
