Sports Business Daily reported that all the cuts came in divisions that support the 8,000 live events the USATF sanctions each year.
Siegel made $1.14 million in 2017, according to USATF’s most recent public tax filing.
The track federation is one of several American NGBs feeling a squeeze. They are expected to combine to lose more than $121 million in revenue from February to June, according to a survey they filled out last month. USA Rugby has filed for bankruptcy and USA Cycling has been forced into layoffs.
