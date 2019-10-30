Vint says it was watching the U.S. men win the Olympic gold medal in 1984 that inspired him to enter the field of sport science. He spent 10 years working with the USOPC, most recently as the senior director of competitive analysis, research and innovation.

In 2016, Vint was hired by Everton Football Club as the Premier League’s first American-born academy director. More recently, he was the performance director for the INEOS 1:59 Challenge, an exhibition in which world-record holder Eliud Kipchoge became the first person to run the marathon distance in under 2 hours.

