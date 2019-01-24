DETROIT — Two U.S. Figure Skating executives urged a full investigation into abuse allegations against former skater and coach John Coughlin, who killed himself last week.

Anne Cammett, president of the federation, and David Raith, USFS executive director, held a news conference at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Cammett mentioned abuse allegations against Coughlin, but she and Raith did not go into detail.

Raith said: “Whenever an allegation of sexual misconduct comes to light, it’s upsetting for everyone.”

Coughlin, a two-time national pairs champion, received an interim suspension from the U.S. Center for SafeSport and USFS a week ago for unspecified conduct. He was barred from any activities sanctioned by the skating body or the U.S. Olympic Committee. He then was found dead in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday.

Raith said Thursday the federation has reached out to SafeSport.

“When allegations of abuse are made, we need to make sure the process is fair and carried out to the fullest extent under the circumstances,” Cammett said.

