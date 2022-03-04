The Vaqueros have gone 4-9 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.
The ‘Jacks have gone 13-4 against WAC opponents. SFA is ninth in the WAC giving up 68.0 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.
The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. SFA won the last matchup 86-75 on Jan. 12. Sadaidriene Hall scored 18 points to help lead the ‘Jacks to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 18 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Marek Nelson is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.
Latrell Jossell is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the ‘Jacks, while averaging 9.2 points. Gavin Kensmil is shooting 64.1% and averaging 20.0 points over the past 10 games for SFA.
LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 2-8, averaging 69.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.
‘Jacks: 9-1, averaging 75.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.