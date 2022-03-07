The Cougars are 3-15 in conference matchups. Chicago State ranks seventh in the WAC with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Coreyoun Rushin averaging 2.6.
The teams meet for the second time this season. Utah Valley won 101-87 in the last matchup on Jan. 28. Connor Harding led Utah Valley with 18 points, and Dominique Alexander led Chicago State with 23 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Fardaws Aimaq is averaging 18.8 points and 13.8 rebounds for the Wolverines. Justin Harmon is averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games for Utah Valley.
Brandon Betson is shooting 40.1% and averaging 14.4 points for the Cougars. Jahsean Corbett is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Chicago State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 63.4 points, 36.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.
Cougars: 1-9, averaging 62.2 points, 25.9 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.