UAB (17-12, 9-7) vs. UTSA (15-13, 9-6)

UTSA Convocation Center, San Antonio; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA seeks revenge on UAB after dropping the first matchup in Birmingham. The teams last played each other on Jan. 19, when the Blazers outshot UTSA from the field 53.6 percent to 35.6 percent and made 11 more free throws on the way to an 83-73 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: UTSA’s Jhivvan Jackson has averaged 22.7 points while Keaton Wallace has put up 21.1 points and 5.1 rebounds. For the Blazers, Zack Bryant has averaged 14.6 points and 4.1 assists while Lewis Sullivan has put up 11.7 points and 6.7 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Jackson has made or assisted on 43 percent of all UTSA field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 26 field goals and six assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: UAB has won its last three road games, scoring 73.7 points, while allowing 66.7 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Blazers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Roadrunners. UTSA has 36 assists on 74 field goals (48.6 percent) over its previous three outings while UAB has assists on 43 of 78 field goals (55.1 percent) during its past three games.

GET OUT AND RUN: The opportunistic UTSA offense has averaged 74.9 possessions per game this season, ranking the Roadrunners 14th nationally. UAB has not been as uptempo as the Roadrunners and is averaging only 66.2 possessions per game (ranked 306th).

