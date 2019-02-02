FRISCO, Texas — Oscar Valdez defended his WBO featherweight title with a seventh-round technical knockout of Carmine Tommasone on Saturday night.

The two-time Mexican Olympian caught Tommasone with a right uppercut to the jaw. The blow dropped the Italian and the fight was called nine seconds into the seventh round in Valdez’s first bout since sustaining a broken jaw in a successful title defense against Scott Quigg last March.

Valdez (25-0, 20 KOs) controlled the 28-year-old’s fifth title defense in the 126-pound division almost from the start at the 12,000-seat indoor football stadium that’s part of team headquarters for the Dallas Cowboys.

Tommasone (19-1) went down twice in the fourth round, and his right eye swelled badly late in the sixth. The 34-year-old proposed to his girlfriend in the ring despite his first loss in Tommasone’s first professional fight outside the 2016 Olympian’s home country.

Before Valdez’s win, Richard Commey (28-2, 25 KOs) took the vacant IBF lightweight title with a second-round technical knockout of Isa Chaniev (13-2). The fight was called 39 seconds into the second round after the second knockdown of Chaniev in that round and the third overall.

