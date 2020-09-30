Vollering completed the podium.
“I think it was the closest of every year. It means a lot,” said Van der Breggen. “This finale is incredibly hard, winning six times is crazy.”
Van der Breggen, who also claimed gold in the road race at the 2016 Rio Olympics, secured a rare double at the world championships last week, winning both the road race and the time trial.
Normally scheduled in the spring, the Fleche Wallonne was pushed back to September because of the coronavirus pandemic that brought the cycling season to a halt for several months.
