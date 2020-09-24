Marlen Reusser of Switzerland was second, 15.6 seconds behind, and Ellen van Dijk third over the 32-kilometer (20-mile) route which started and ended on the city’s auto racing circuit.
Dygert was one of the favorites and had a lead of nearly half a minute at the intermediate checkpoint but the American appeared to lose control on a small descent and crashed into a roadside barrier, hurtling over it. U.S. cycling tweeted Dygert was conscious and talking.
The worlds were moved to Imola after Swiss host Aigle-Martigny backed out because of a government ruling limiting mass gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The revised event features only elite men’s and women’s categories, eliminating junior and under-23 races.
