Van der Poel is one of the top cyclocross racers in the world and also plans to ride the Tour de France for his Alpecin–Fenix team. He has acknowledged that he may be forced to leave the three-week grand tour early to prep for Tokyo.
The Dutch rider attacked early on Friday night and finished in 20 minutes, 39 seconds. Victor Koretzky of France was second, followed by Swiss rider Nino Schurter, the three-time Olympic medalist and reigning gold medalist.
Ferrand-Prevot, the three-time world champion, hung back early in the women’s race before pulling ahead in the final last half-mile. Linda Indergand of Switzerland was second and Britain’s Annie Last edged American Kate Courtney for third.
