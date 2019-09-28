Compatriot Anna van der Breggen pulled clear late in the race to win silver, while Australia’s Amanda Spratt took bronze.
There was no fairytale for Britain’s Lizzie Deignan, who led the peloton through her northern England home town of Otley in Yorkshire early in the day but paid the price for her hard work leading the chase and finished in 31st.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD