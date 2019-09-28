HARROGATE, England — Dutch cyclist Annemiek van Vleuten rode alone for more than 100 kilometers (62 miles) to win the women’s elite race at the Road World Championships on Saturday.

Van Vleuten attacked on a climb around a third of the way through the 149-kilometer route in Yorkshire and kept the chasing pack comfortably at bay to claim her first world road race title, having been world time trial champion in 2017 and 2018