Ryan Cochran-Siegle of the United States, wearing bib No. 31 outside the elite starters, was fourth, 0.51 back.

Beat Feuz, the defending World Cup downhill discipline champion, was around 2 ½ seconds back. A second training run is scheduled for Friday, before Saturday’s race.

AD

Janka’s three career World Cup downhill wins were all in the 2009-10 season when he won the season-long overall title.

AD

He is the only active men’s Alpine racer to have won the overall World Cup title after eight-time defending champion Marcel Hirscher and two-time champion Aksel Lund Svindal retired this year.

____

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD