As a result, King Guillermo stands fifth in qualifying points on the Kentucky Derby leaderboard, which determines the 20-horse field for the May 2 race at Churchill Downs.
Horses not nominated to the Triple Crown series during either the early or late nomination phases can still become eligible by paying a supplemental fee due at entry time. The Derby fee is $200,000; the Preakness is $150,000, and the Belmont is $50,000.
