{_json_={"game":{"gameId":"387353bb-f822-4c2a-8d1e-ff8984cd4b4c","tags":[],"title":"NFL Player Cards: Seahawks","createdTimestamp":1504892675852,"lastUpdatedTimestamp":1514913637813,"archive":false,"allowMoreThanOnce":false,"questionIds":["14c80104-bef4-46e7-9143-bfdc173f44ab","7408f4e5-e37e-4599-aad6-a83365df3b3e","4845b5c5-8990-4429-977e-ebad696c207b","e0a5c1ca-ffb8-4489-b925-510d3f829a33","8c313929-1c91-4e7b-8f64-843685cc4fe8","b8ec107b-06d6-47e9-96a5-b4b516842cdd","5e2778db-5faf-4cff-a093-d8d668894ecb","ed71f38a-441b-4bc5-a209-9e54bc4f7ab4","4b374c54-a8c6-4383-a921-1086cb0f3a6c","8a85644b-c186-4e02-a08a-8a7fdf181636","b4acbec1-488f-4429-b77d-7b33832a29a1","cda3391b-6e89-4f5e-a917-20499576bf39","3dae9990-de98-47b8-b98c-41312ea65686","9eee007a-f2d5-43cf-b733-3ba5c6d3adde","1f7b9fc8-e337-4e5f-85f3-076c5a36d344","f0094af1-d484-4e78-a1e4-83a7326be9dc","37fb34b9-2871-44e2-8588-24a2585e29b2","322c6e86-9a93-44bd-aed7-7a0d2910ffd7","6072a712-77be-4f53-8833-079a7e5e4d75","6b32da95-2b77-423f-8573-729358312fb8","ba51af7b-3e73-40d1-b415-5d69a4b1e039","0108d38a-e127-416c-bb56-78acf8edd323","602a48a2-6532-40a6-8547-1c4183a6625c","f8160228-f12e-41c4-b128-fb7da1015964","eb224296-2387-4485-975a-fdb8f7d7af0c","34d61c2d-f7db-4bb1-af7e-03564cece563","69705a67-c2cb-4acd-b354-ea6cb0fed17d","8625b89f-73c1-4a8e-a1ea-c6bd42ec8f35","699b9fc4-4e32-4f8d-9970-3444f443b31d","587c4262-3ba3-484c-ad1f-093cea13c54d","2d3180e9-bf95-45df-9b64-58987679d714","b5c0fce8-20c6-4132-b1f2-6ed692754dae","8ca4371c-1cf1-4223-9610-3a7bf8d01587","f8dbb51d-916d-4cb1-9984-e37e67f1e104","0d3cd363-e106-436e-9733-c4aa53c1bc61","6c9b82c8-9516-4a9d-bb6d-89e6b3577d48","cb5ebcc6-bfae-438e-86d0-904159cc3941","d54866bd-7ab9-4cd6-998f-69dcab3470ea","b6a588d9-9618-41cb-b0de-e1a14a8bc575","7a5fba53-077a-4001-a264-4c0396772278","c525eea2-11c1-4501-8340-bcb3a24977bc","972fe255-e5c5-4d51-8144-ffcd2d1fa413","e6ad1852-fecd-4b84-b4cf-606dc11c3a83","83a6a581-db08-4ebd-a175-5dd9625f8a17","34c83e71-c271-490a-a944-59b9a159d66f","875f3925-6a89-48a2-82cd-bad25a8a3930","26bb65d2-04a8-4eb4-a24a-fd7b4aa0c5b5","f0eab6e4-0033-45f8-b177-446130bdd4b0","2496e15f-260a-45ea-ba8a-56ee7bca1c31","ccd368d8-febe-41f7-bc1d-d04cfb2597db","c69b5f45-9f21-4a49-b6d8-5977dbfb464c","96d59895-ea42-4433-9fc8-20d70f020262","5acce3e2-d83a-4bae-a423-8c9d546980f0","4b5ae128-66b5-4b9a-a2f9-5688146134ed","2ca3ddde-ce98-4218-8527-35ce204da1cc","05605b0b-cbf2-4e42-95cc-35402953b86d","1fe4801b-dbd1-4d12-836e-62efd49b446a","a18d91da-abdf-4d85-8701-81bb4aae495c","9c221f24-ba29-4608-931e-39c7aa032c63","5c67704e-fa5b-48e4-b572-53acc36d2343","659f7347-f501-4a3e-b4a5-93755708ca3a","1974a412-9b01-4403-a1cb-8cad82e89803","bf63b4b5-87b1-4f13-88d2-e4c46521638d","49eec0e0-b459-4b69-acb3-0f39cf4601d1","f15da1b3-8b3d-43ea-a3e9-681b118d14b4","cc6aacc9-1fe8-49ad-b64a-e409817aaa43","9f8248cb-210e-4dc7-a739-ba659d71c85a","aec3d332-0421-4aee-a663-2d86d05faaad","ea5e1871-fcbb-4a2d-acff-1082163878ba","4b498fee-f702-4c2e-9c8d-c171ae7f4fcd","1461feab-6c92-46fe-8dd0-2aeb45238aa8","056483a8-0d76-4409-9509-dd004db0a2aa","eafd09aa-d85b-41e8-898d-8bd353d6bec7","b0f412ee-af5f-48b7-9372-caef3f370f2b","7d9cd791-bc98-472d-bebe-3e707efeb3b7","2b3649e4-361f-49e8-b090-6a27728cfa36","37c77b8c-696e-470e-839f-7dec4a7483ce","c41e0b7b-94f2-4320-85f4-0f49f4ff17d9","25c89d0e-a121-41f4-8486-c84b82797414","ef87ffa2-8dff-4543-a866-8a060127d23e","dd92b08f-5698-4397-83ce-2546be74d9a4","d70aa972-6bbb-435c-8bab-87b8141259f0","2a1de1ae-63d8-49ae-b805-a8281da22e3e","362d76dd-1795-4198-84fe-261cb5379030","6db68877-5776-456e-9f33-cf66b038e526","6a48aaa7-5832-428f-a515-a2bd92b65b9a","b72ae706-53be-4e91-b60d-1c305e3d48ff","3eeaef28-18af-4566-8eb5-765683ab52eb","93a2839b-53bf-406d-aa2e-00a58511ba07","26c551dc-98b7-4b7e-887f-599e99551829","246bd319-6180-4334-a62f-785a2e0c5982","b8c47646-47cb-4a55-a69c-00594c53e7c2","2770589c-72fc-4652-9db1-a2bbd7b0aaa9","4fef95aa-0633-4dfd-94c5-a2547c1b0aa3","4679d7da-c953-461b-97a9-06eb0aeaa96f","dabe9b6c-651a-4bc6-a9cd-262a8acd0bcc","75074412-fe0f-46eb-83e1-cd1e984bb6f1"],"createdBy":"heliograf","lastUpdatedBy":"heliograf","adminEmailId":"APIADMINUSER@washpost.com","live":true,"photoUploaded":false,"captchaProtected":false,"slug":"nfl-player-cards:seahawks","questions":[{"questionId":"49eec0e0-b459-4b69-acb3-0f39cf4601d1","excludeFromTrivia":false,"createdDate":1504904436000,"lastUpdated":1514913638000,"questionTitle":"Blair Walsh","multipleSelectionAmount":0,"noteOptions":[{"hasComment":false,"element":{"type":"HTML_CSS","id":"ead46142-c757-4454-8326-0dd807438ed3","src":"<style>.context-block h1,h2,p, div {\n margin: 0;\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.context-block h2 {\n margin-bottom: 20px;\n}\n\n.context-block p {\n padding: 10px 0;\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n#showHideButton {\n color: #1955A5;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 28px;\n margin-top: 30px;\n outline: none;\n}\n\n.uppercase {\n text-transform: uppercase;\n}\n\n.bold {\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n}\n\ntable {\n width: 100%;\n margin-top: 15px;\n border-collapse: collapse;\n}\n\nthead {\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n color: #333333;\n font-size: 18px;\n}\n\ntable.stats td {\n padding: 10px;\n font-size: 18px;\n white-space: nowrap;\n}\n\n.gray {\n color: #777777;\n}\n\nth.table-light-header {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 24px;\n text-align: center;\n border-bottom: solid 1px #D5D5D5;\n border-left: solid 20px #ffffff;\n}\n\nh1 {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 22px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 30px;\n}\n\nh2,\n.num-position {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n.clearfix:after {\n visibility: hidden;\n display: block;\n font-size: 0;\n content: \" \";\n clear: both;\n height: 0;\n}\n\n.inline-list {\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.inline-list li{\n padding: 0;\n float: left;\n list-style: none;\n}\n\n.note-header {\n padding-bottom: 20px;\n margin-bottom: 20px;\n border-bottom: 1px solid #D5D5D5;\n}\n\n.note-context {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 22px;\n}\n\n.date-stamp {\n color: #777777;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 14px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 19px;\n}\n\n.note-image-wrapper {}\n\n.note-image {\n width: 50%;\n display: block;\n margin: 0 auto;\n}\n\n.note-image-caption {\n color: #6E6E6E;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 20px;\n padding-bottom: 10px;\n}\n\n.player-info {\n padding: 15px 0;\n}\n\n.num-position {\n padding-right: 15px;\n}\n\n.logo-team {\n font-size: 22px;\n}\n\n.logo-team img,\n.logo-sm {\n height: 20px;\n padding-right: 10px;\n}\n\n.player-details-wrapper {\n margin: 10px 0;\n}\n\n.player-details {\n width: 50%;\n display: inline-block;\n float: left;\n font-size: 20px;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n.player-details span strong{\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n}\n\n.injury {\n padding: 2px 8px;\n border-radius: 4px;\n color: #FFFFFF;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 14px;\n text-align: center;\n /*display: inline;*/\n /*float: right;*/\n}\n\n.injury.healthy {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #00B6BD;\n}\n\n.injury.questionable {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #D7C944;\n}\n\n.injury.doubtful {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #F68B28;\n}\n\n.injury.out {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #EE645C;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats {\n color: #333333;\n font-weight: 300;\n margin-top: 20px;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats p{\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats li{\n width: 25%;\n}\n\np.stats-header {\n font-size: 18px;\n text-transform: uppercase;\n padding-bottom: 15px;\n margin: 0;\n}\n\np.stats-main {\n font-size: 36px;\n margin:0;\n}\n\np.stats-subtext {\n color: #777777;\n font-size: 20px;\n}\n\n.no-mobile {\n display: table-cell;\n }\ntr.win {\n background-color: rgba(0,182,189,0.2);\n}\ntr.loose {\n background-color: rgba(238,100,92,0.2);\n}\ntr.bye {\n background-color: rgba(51,51,51,0.2);\n}\n\n@media (max-width: 597px) {\n .note-image {\n width: 75%;\n }\n .no-mobile {\n display: none\n }\n .four-col-stats li {\n width: 50%;\n }\n table.stats td {\n padding: 5px;\n font-size: 14px;\n }\n .injury {\n float: none;\n }\n .player-info span {\n display: block;\n }\n .player-details span {\n font-size: 16px;\n }\n p.stats-header {\n font-size: 16px;\n padding-bottom: 5px;\n }\n p.stats-main {\n font-size: 25px;\n }\n p.stats-subtext {\n font-size: 18px;\n margin-bottom: 10px;\n }\n}\n\n@media (max-width: 400px) {\n .note-image {\n width: 100%;\n }\n}</style><div><div class=\"note-wrapper clearfix\">\n \n <div class=\"note-image-wrapper\">\n <img class=\"note-image\" src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/headshots/all_teams/458095.PNG\">\n <!--div class=\"note-image-caption\">(Andre Arlovski/ESPN)</div-->\n </div>\n\n\n<div class=\"player-info\">\n <span class=\"num-position col-3\"># 7 K</span>\n\n \n <span class=\"logo-team col-3\">\n <img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/seahawks.png\"/>Seattle seahawks\n </span>\n \n\n</div>\n\n<div class=\"player-details-wrapper clearfix\">\n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Height: </strong>5'10\"</span>\n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Weight: </strong>175</span>\n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>College: </strong>Georgia</span>\n \n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Age: </strong>28</span>\n \n \n</div>\n\n<!--\n<div class=\"four-col-stats clearfix\">\n <h2>Fantasy Projections</h2>\n <ul class=\"inline-list\">\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">PRK</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">1</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">PTS</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">327.9</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">23.8 AVG</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">Yds</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">4287.9</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">287.3</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">TD</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">36.5</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">1.7</p>\n </li>\n </ul>\n</div>\n-->\n\n\n <div class=\"four-col-stats clearfix\">\n <h2>2017 Stats</h2>\n <ul class=\"inline-list\">\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">0-39</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">13</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">40-49</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">8</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">50+</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">0</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">FGM</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">21</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n </ul>\n </div>\n\n\n\n\n\n <h2>Schedule</h2>\n <div>\n <table class=\"stats\">\n <thead>\n <tr>\n <th colspan=\"5\" class=\"no-mobile\"></th>\n\n \n <th colspan=\"3\" class=\"no-mobile\"></th>\n \n\n \n <th colspan=\"3\" class=\"no-mobile\"></th>\n \n\n </tr>\n <tr>\n\n <td>WK</td>\n <td colspan=\"4\" style=\"text-align: center;\">Opp</td>\n\n \n <td>FGM</td>\n <td>FGA</td>\n <td>XPM</td>\n <td>0-39</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">40-9</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">50+</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">PTS</td>\n \n\n </tr>\n </thead>\n <tbody>\n \n <tr class=\"loose\">\n <td>15</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">vs </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/rams.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">LAR </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">7-42</span></td>\n \n <td>0</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td>1</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">1</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n <tr class=\"win\">\n <td>16</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">@ </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/cowboys.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">Dal </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">21-12</span></td>\n \n <td>0</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td>3</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">3</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n <tr class=\"loose\">\n <td>17</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">vs </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/cardinals.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">Ari </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">24-26</span></td>\n \n <td>1</td>\n <td>2</td>\n <td>3</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">1</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">6</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n </tbody>\n </table>\n </div>\n\n</div></div>","css":".context-block h1,h2,p, div {\n margin: 0;\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.context-block h2 {\n margin-bottom: 20px;\n}\n\n.context-block p {\n padding: 10px 0;\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n#showHideButton {\n color: #1955A5;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 28px;\n margin-top: 30px;\n outline: none;\n}\n\n.uppercase {\n text-transform: uppercase;\n}\n\n.bold {\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n}\n\ntable {\n width: 100%;\n margin-top: 15px;\n border-collapse: collapse;\n}\n\nthead {\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n color: #333333;\n font-size: 18px;\n}\n\ntable.stats td {\n padding: 10px;\n font-size: 18px;\n white-space: nowrap;\n}\n\n.gray {\n color: #777777;\n}\n\nth.table-light-header {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 24px;\n text-align: center;\n border-bottom: solid 1px #D5D5D5;\n border-left: solid 20px #ffffff;\n}\n\nh1 {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 22px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 30px;\n}\n\nh2,\n.num-position {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n.clearfix:after {\n visibility: hidden;\n display: block;\n font-size: 0;\n content: \" \";\n clear: both;\n height: 0;\n}\n\n.inline-list {\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.inline-list li{\n padding: 0;\n float: left;\n list-style: none;\n}\n\n.note-header {\n padding-bottom: 20px;\n margin-bottom: 20px;\n border-bottom: 1px solid #D5D5D5;\n}\n\n.note-context {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 22px;\n}\n\n.date-stamp {\n color: #777777;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 14px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 19px;\n}\n\n.note-image-wrapper {}\n\n.note-image {\n width: 50%;\n display: block;\n margin: 0 auto;\n}\n\n.note-image-caption {\n color: #6E6E6E;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 20px;\n padding-bottom: 10px;\n}\n\n.player-info {\n padding: 15px 0;\n}\n\n.num-position {\n padding-right: 15px;\n}\n\n.logo-team {\n font-size: 22px;\n}\n\n.logo-team img,\n.logo-sm {\n height: 20px;\n padding-right: 10px;\n}\n\n.player-details-wrapper {\n margin: 10px 0;\n}\n\n.player-details {\n width: 50%;\n display: inline-block;\n float: left;\n font-size: 20px;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n.player-details span strong{\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n}\n\n.injury {\n padding: 2px 8px;\n border-radius: 4px;\n color: #FFFFFF;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 14px;\n text-align: center;\n /*display: inline;*/\n /*float: right;*/\n}\n\n.injury.healthy {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #00B6BD;\n}\n\n.injury.questionable {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #D7C944;\n}\n\n.injury.doubtful {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #F68B28;\n}\n\n.injury.out {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #EE645C;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats {\n color: #333333;\n font-weight: 300;\n margin-top: 20px;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats p{\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats li{\n width: 25%;\n}\n\np.stats-header {\n font-size: 18px;\n text-transform: uppercase;\n padding-bottom: 15px;\n margin: 0;\n}\n\np.stats-main {\n font-size: 36px;\n margin:0;\n}\n\np.stats-subtext {\n color: #777777;\n font-size: 20px;\n}\n\n.no-mobile {\n display: table-cell;\n }\ntr.win {\n background-color: rgba(0,182,189,0.2);\n}\ntr.loose {\n background-color: rgba(238,100,92,0.2);\n}\ntr.bye {\n background-color: rgba(51,51,51,0.2);\n}\n\n@media (max-width: 597px) {\n .note-image {\n width: 75%;\n }\n .no-mobile {\n display: none\n }\n .four-col-stats li {\n width: 50%;\n }\n table.stats td {\n padding: 5px;\n font-size: 14px;\n }\n .injury {\n float: none;\n }\n .player-info span {\n display: block;\n }\n .player-details span {\n font-size: 16px;\n }\n p.stats-header {\n font-size: 16px;\n padding-bottom: 5px;\n }\n p.stats-main {\n font-size: 25px;\n }\n p.stats-subtext {\n font-size: 18px;\n margin-bottom: 10px;\n }\n}\n\n@media (max-width: 400px) {\n .note-image {\n width: 100%;\n }\n}","html":"<div class=\"note-wrapper clearfix\">\n \n <div class=\"note-image-wrapper\">\n <img class=\"note-image\" src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/headshots/all_teams/458095.PNG\">\n <!--div class=\"note-image-caption\">(Andre Arlovski/ESPN)</div-->\n </div>\n\n\n<div class=\"player-info\">\n <span class=\"num-position col-3\"># 7 K</span>\n\n \n <span class=\"logo-team col-3\">\n <img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/seahawks.png\"/>Seattle seahawks\n </span>\n \n\n</div>\n\n<div class=\"player-details-wrapper clearfix\">\n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Height: </strong>5'10\"</span>\n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Weight: </strong>175</span>\n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>College: </strong>Georgia</span>\n \n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Age: </strong>28</span>\n \n \n</div>\n\n<!--\n<div class=\"four-col-stats clearfix\">\n <h2>Fantasy Projections</h2>\n <ul class=\"inline-list\">\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">PRK</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">1</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">PTS</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">327.9</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">23.8 AVG</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">Yds</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">4287.9</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">287.3</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">TD</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">36.5</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">1.7</p>\n </li>\n </ul>\n</div>\n-->\n\n\n <div class=\"four-col-stats clearfix\">\n <h2>2017 Stats</h2>\n <ul class=\"inline-list\">\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">0-39</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">13</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">40-49</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">8</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">50+</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">0</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">FGM</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">21</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n </ul>\n </div>\n\n\n\n\n\n <h2>Schedule</h2>\n <div>\n <table class=\"stats\">\n <thead>\n <tr>\n <th colspan=\"5\" class=\"no-mobile\"></th>\n\n \n <th colspan=\"3\" class=\"no-mobile\"></th>\n \n\n \n <th colspan=\"3\" class=\"no-mobile\"></th>\n \n\n </tr>\n <tr>\n\n <td>WK</td>\n <td colspan=\"4\" style=\"text-align: center;\">Opp</td>\n\n \n <td>FGM</td>\n <td>FGA</td>\n <td>XPM</td>\n <td>0-39</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">40-9</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">50+</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">PTS</td>\n \n\n </tr>\n </thead>\n <tbody>\n \n <tr class=\"loose\">\n <td>15</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">vs </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/rams.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">LAR </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">7-42</span></td>\n \n <td>0</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td>1</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">1</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n <tr class=\"win\">\n <td>16</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">@ </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/cowboys.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">Dal </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">21-12</span></td>\n \n <td>0</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td>3</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">3</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n <tr class=\"loose\">\n <td>17</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">vs </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/cardinals.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">Ari </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">24-26</span></td>\n \n <td>1</td>\n <td>2</td>\n <td>3</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">1</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">6</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n </tbody>\n </table>\n </div>\n\n</div>"}}]}],"allowDuplicate":false,"noteType":"GROUP","flagged":false,"status":"ACTIVE"},"apiRoot":"https://notes.washingtonpost.com/notes/games/webapi","embed":"<div class=\"context-note\">\n <link href=\"https://games-cdn.washingtonpost.com/shared/bootstrap.min.css\" rel=\"stylesheet\">\n <link href=\"https://games-cdn.washingtonpost.com/shared/notes/notes.css\" rel=\"stylesheet\">\n <div class=\"context-header\">\n <div class=\"note-headline\">\n <div class=\"note-title\">Blair Walsh</div>\n <p class=\"note-timestamp\">Updated Jan 2, 2018 at 12:20 PM</p>\n </div>\n </div>\n <div class=\"context-body\">\n <div class=\"notes-inner-content context-block\">\n <style>.context-block h1,h2,p, div {\n margin: 0;\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.context-block h2 {\n margin-bottom: 20px;\n}\n\n.context-block p {\n padding: 10px 0;\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n#showHideButton {\n color: #1955A5;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 28px;\n margin-top: 30px;\n outline: none;\n}\n\n.uppercase {\n text-transform: uppercase;\n}\n\n.bold {\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n}\n\ntable {\n width: 100%;\n margin-top: 15px;\n border-collapse: collapse;\n}\n\nthead {\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n color: #333333;\n font-size: 18px;\n}\n\ntable.stats td {\n padding: 10px;\n font-size: 18px;\n white-space: nowrap;\n}\n\n.gray {\n color: #777777;\n}\n\nth.table-light-header {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 24px;\n text-align: center;\n border-bottom: solid 1px #D5D5D5;\n border-left: solid 20px #ffffff;\n}\n\nh1 {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 22px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 30px;\n}\n\nh2,\n.num-position {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n.clearfix:after {\n visibility: hidden;\n display: block;\n font-size: 0;\n content: \" \";\n clear: both;\n height: 0;\n}\n\n.inline-list {\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.inline-list li{\n padding: 0;\n float: left;\n list-style: none;\n}\n\n.note-header {\n padding-bottom: 20px;\n margin-bottom: 20px;\n border-bottom: 1px solid #D5D5D5;\n}\n\n.note-context {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 22px;\n}\n\n.date-stamp {\n color: #777777;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 14px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 19px;\n}\n\n.note-image-wrapper {}\n\n.note-image {\n width: 50%;\n display: block;\n margin: 0 auto;\n}\n\n.note-image-caption {\n color: #6E6E6E;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 20px;\n padding-bottom: 10px;\n}\n\n.player-info {\n padding: 15px 0;\n}\n\n.num-position {\n padding-right: 15px;\n}\n\n.logo-team {\n font-size: 22px;\n}\n\n.logo-team img,\n.logo-sm {\n height: 20px;\n padding-right: 10px;\n}\n\n.player-details-wrapper {\n margin: 10px 0;\n}\n\n.player-details {\n width: 50%;\n display: inline-block;\n float: left;\n font-size: 20px;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n.player-details span strong{\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n}\n\n.injury {\n padding: 2px 8px;\n border-radius: 4px;\n color: #FFFFFF;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 14px;\n text-align: center;\n /*display: inline;*/\n /*float: right;*/\n}\n\n.injury.healthy {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #00B6BD;\n}\n\n.injury.questionable {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #D7C944;\n}\n\n.injury.doubtful {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #F68B28;\n}\n\n.injury.out {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #EE645C;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats {\n color: #333333;\n font-weight: 300;\n margin-top: 20px;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats p{\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats li{\n width: 25%;\n}\n\np.stats-header {\n font-size: 18px;\n text-transform: uppercase;\n padding-bottom: 15px;\n margin: 0;\n}\n\np.stats-main {\n font-size: 36px;\n margin:0;\n}\n\np.stats-subtext {\n color: #777777;\n font-size: 20px;\n}\n\n.no-mobile {\n display: table-cell;\n }\ntr.win {\n background-color: rgba(0,182,189,0.2);\n}\ntr.loose {\n background-color: rgba(238,100,92,0.2);\n}\ntr.bye {\n background-color: rgba(51,51,51,0.2);\n}\n\n@media (max-width: 597px) {\n .note-image {\n width: 75%;\n }\n .no-mobile {\n display: none\n }\n .four-col-stats li {\n width: 50%;\n }\n table.stats td {\n padding: 5px;\n font-size: 14px;\n }\n .injury {\n float: none;\n }\n .player-info span {\n display: block;\n }\n .player-details span {\n font-size: 16px;\n }\n p.stats-header {\n font-size: 16px;\n padding-bottom: 5px;\n }\n p.stats-main {\n font-size: 25px;\n }\n p.stats-subtext {\n font-size: 18px;\n margin-bottom: 10px;\n }\n}\n\n@media (max-width: 400px) {\n .note-image {\n width: 100%;\n }\n}</style><div><div class=\"note-wrapper clearfix\">\n \n <div class=\"note-image-wrapper\">\n <img class=\"note-image\" src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/headshots/all_teams/458095.PNG\">\n <!--div class=\"note-image-caption\">(Andre Arlovski/ESPN)</div-->\n </div>\n\n\n<div class=\"player-info\">\n <span class=\"num-position col-3\"># 7 K</span>\n\n \n <span class=\"logo-team col-3\">\n <img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/seahawks.png\"/>Seattle seahawks\n </span>\n \n\n</div>\n\n<div class=\"player-details-wrapper clearfix\">\n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Height: </strong>5'10\"</span>\n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Weight: </strong>175</span>\n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>College: </strong>Georgia</span>\n \n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Age: </strong>28</span>\n \n \n</div>\n\n<!--\n<div class=\"four-col-stats clearfix\">\n <h2>Fantasy Projections</h2>\n <ul class=\"inline-list\">\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">PRK</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">1</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">PTS</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">327.9</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">23.8 AVG</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">Yds</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">4287.9</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">287.3</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">TD</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">36.5</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">1.7</p>\n </li>\n </ul>\n</div>\n-->\n\n\n <div class=\"four-col-stats clearfix\">\n <h2>2017 Stats</h2>\n <ul class=\"inline-list\">\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">0-39</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">13</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">40-49</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">8</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">50+</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">0</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">FGM</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">21</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n </ul>\n </div>\n\n\n\n\n\n <h2>Schedule</h2>\n <div>\n <table class=\"stats\">\n <thead>\n <tr>\n <th colspan=\"5\" class=\"no-mobile\"></th>\n\n \n <th colspan=\"3\" class=\"no-mobile\"></th>\n \n\n \n <th colspan=\"3\" class=\"no-mobile\"></th>\n \n\n </tr>\n <tr>\n\n <td>WK</td>\n <td colspan=\"4\" style=\"text-align: center;\">Opp</td>\n\n \n <td>FGM</td>\n <td>FGA</td>\n <td>XPM</td>\n <td>0-39</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">40-9</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">50+</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">PTS</td>\n \n\n </tr>\n </thead>\n <tbody>\n \n <tr class=\"loose\">\n <td>15</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">vs </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/rams.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">LAR </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">7-42</span></td>\n \n <td>0</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td>1</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">1</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n <tr class=\"win\">\n <td>16</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">@ </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/cowboys.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">Dal </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">21-12</span></td>\n \n <td>0</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td>3</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">3</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n <tr class=\"loose\">\n <td>17</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">vs </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/cardinals.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">Ari </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">24-26</span></td>\n \n <td>1</td>\n <td>2</td>\n <td>3</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">1</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">6</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n </tbody>\n </table>\n </div>\n\n</div></div>\n </div>\n </div>\n</div>"}, game={gameId=387353bb-f822-4c2a-8d1e-ff8984cd4b4c, lastUpdatedBy=heliograf, lastUpdatedTimestamp=1514913637813, allowDuplicate=false, createdTimestamp=1504892675852, questions=[{excludeFromTrivia=false, lastUpdated=1514913638000, questionId=49eec0e0-b459-4b69-acb3-0f39cf4601d1, createdDate=1504904436000, questionTitle=Blair Walsh, noteOptions=[{hasComment=false, element={css=.context-block h1,h2,p, div { margin: 0; padding: 0; } .context-block h2 { margin-bottom: 20px; } .context-block p { padding: 10px 0; color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 28px; } #showHideButton { color: #1955A5; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 28px; margin-top: 30px; outline: none; } .uppercase { text-transform: uppercase; } .bold { font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; } table { width: 100%; margin-top: 15px; border-collapse: collapse; } thead { font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; color: #333333; font-size: 18px; } table.stats td { padding: 10px; font-size: 18px; white-space: nowrap; } .gray { color: #777777; } th.table-light-header { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 24px; text-align: center; border-bottom: solid 1px #D5D5D5; border-left: solid 20px #ffffff; } h1 { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 22px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 30px; } h2, .num-position { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 28px; } .clearfix:after { visibility: hidden; display: block; font-size: 0; content: " "; clear: both; height: 0; } .inline-list { padding: 0; } .inline-list li{ padding: 0; float: left; list-style: none; } .note-header { padding-bottom: 20px; margin-bottom: 20px; border-bottom: 1px solid #D5D5D5; } .note-context { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 22px; } .date-stamp { color: #777777; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 14px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 19px; } .note-image-wrapper {} .note-image { width: 50%; display: block; margin: 0 auto; } .note-image-caption { color: #6E6E6E; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 20px; padding-bottom: 10px; } .player-info { padding: 15px 0; } .num-position { padding-right: 15px; } .logo-team { font-size: 22px; } .logo-team img, .logo-sm { height: 20px; padding-right: 10px; } .player-details-wrapper { margin: 10px 0; } .player-details { width: 50%; display: inline-block; float: left; font-size: 20px; line-height: 28px; } .player-details span strong{ font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; } .injury { padding: 2px 8px; border-radius: 4px; color: #FFFFFF; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 14px; text-align: center; /*display: inline;*/ /*float: right;*/ } .injury.healthy { color: #fff; background-color: #00B6BD; } .injury.questionable { color: #fff; background-color: #D7C944; } .injury.doubtful { color: #fff; background-color: #F68B28; } .injury.out { color: #fff; background-color: #EE645C; } .four-col-stats { color: #333333; font-weight: 300; margin-top: 20px; } .four-col-stats p{ padding: 0; } .four-col-stats li{ width: 25%; } p.stats-header { font-size: 18px; text-transform: uppercase; padding-bottom: 15px; margin: 0; } p.stats-main { font-size: 36px; margin:0; } p.stats-subtext { color: #777777; font-size: 20px; } .no-mobile { display: table-cell; } tr.win { background-color: rgba(0,182,189,0.2); } tr.loose { background-color: rgba(238,100,92,0.2); } tr.bye { background-color: rgba(51,51,51,0.2); } @media (max-width: 597px) { .note-image { width: 75%; } .no-mobile { display: none } .four-col-stats li { width: 50%; } table.stats td { padding: 5px; font-size: 14px; } .injury { float: none; } .player-info span { display: block; } .player-details span { font-size: 16px; } p.stats-header { font-size: 16px; padding-bottom: 5px; } p.stats-main { font-size: 25px; } p.stats-subtext { font-size: 18px; margin-bottom: 10px; } } @media (max-width: 400px) { .note-image { width: 100%; } }, src=<style>.context-block h1,h2,p, div { margin: 0; padding: 0; } .context-block h2 { margin-bottom: 20px; } .context-block p { padding: 10px 0; color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 28px; } #showHideButton { color: #1955A5; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 28px; margin-top: 30px; outline: none; } .uppercase { text-transform: uppercase; } .bold { font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; } table { width: 100%; margin-top: 15px; border-collapse: collapse; } thead { font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; color: #333333; font-size: 18px; } table.stats td { padding: 10px; font-size: 18px; white-space: nowrap; } .gray { color: #777777; } th.table-light-header { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 24px; text-align: center; border-bottom: solid 1px #D5D5D5; border-left: solid 20px #ffffff; } h1 { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 22px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 30px; } h2, .num-position { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 28px; } .clearfix:after { visibility: hidden; display: block; font-size: 0; content: " "; clear: both; height: 0; } .inline-list { padding: 0; } .inline-list li{ padding: 0; float: left; list-style: none; } .note-header { padding-bottom: 20px; margin-bottom: 20px; border-bottom: 1px solid #D5D5D5; } .note-context { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 22px; } .date-stamp { color: #777777; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 14px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 19px; } .note-image-wrapper {} .note-image { width: 50%; display: block; margin: 0 auto; } .note-image-caption { color: #6E6E6E; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 20px; padding-bottom: 10px; } .player-info { padding: 15px 0; } .num-position { padding-right: 15px; } .logo-team { font-size: 22px; } .logo-team img, .logo-sm { height: 20px; padding-right: 10px; } .player-details-wrapper { margin: 10px 0; } .player-details { width: 50%; display: inline-block; float: left; font-size: 20px; line-height: 28px; } .player-details span strong{ font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; } .injury { padding: 2px 8px; border-radius: 4px; color: #FFFFFF; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 14px; text-align: center; /*display: inline;*/ /*float: right;*/ } .injury.healthy { color: #fff; background-color: #00B6BD; } .injury.questionable { color: #fff; background-color: #D7C944; } .injury.doubtful { color: #fff; background-color: #F68B28; } .injury.out { color: #fff; background-color: #EE645C; } .four-col-stats { color: #333333; font-weight: 300; margin-top: 20px; } .four-col-stats p{ padding: 0; } .four-col-stats li{ width: 25%; } p.stats-header { font-size: 18px; text-transform: uppercase; padding-bottom: 15px; margin: 0; } p.stats-main { font-size: 36px; margin:0; } p.stats-subtext { color: #777777; font-size: 20px; } .no-mobile { display: table-cell; } tr.win { background-color: rgba(0,182,189,0.2); } tr.loose { background-color: rgba(238,100,92,0.2); } tr.bye { background-color: rgba(51,51,51,0.2); } @media (max-width: 597px) { .note-image { width: 75%; } .no-mobile { display: none } .four-col-stats li { width: 50%; } table.stats td { padding: 5px; font-size: 14px; } .injury { float: none; } .player-info span { display: block; } .player-details span { font-size: 16px; } p.stats-header { font-size: 16px; padding-bottom: 5px; } p.stats-main { font-size: 25px; } p.stats-subtext { font-size: 18px; margin-bottom: 10px; } } @media (max-width: 400px) { .note-image { width: 100%; } }</style><div><div class="note-wrapper clearfix"> <div class="note-image-wrapper"> <img class="note-image" src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/headshots/all_teams/458095.PNG"> <!--div class="note-image-caption">(Andre Arlovski/ESPN)</div--> </div> <div class="player-info"> <span class="num-position col-3"># 7 K</span> <span class="logo-team col-3"> <img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/seahawks.png"/>Seattle seahawks </span> </div> <div class="player-details-wrapper clearfix"> <span class="player-details"><strong>Height: </strong>5'10"</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>Weight: </strong>175</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>College: </strong>Georgia</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>Age: </strong>28</span> </div> <!-- <div class="four-col-stats clearfix"> <h2>Fantasy Projections</h2> <ul class="inline-list"> <li> <p class="stats-header">PRK</p> <p class="stats-main">1</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">PTS</p> <p class="stats-main">327.9</p> <p class="stats-subtext">23.8 AVG</p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">Yds</p> <p class="stats-main">4287.9</p> <p class="stats-subtext">287.3</p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">TD</p> <p class="stats-main">36.5</p> <p class="stats-subtext">1.7</p> </li> </ul> </div> --> <div class="four-col-stats clearfix"> <h2>2017 Stats</h2> <ul class="inline-list"> <li> <p class="stats-header">0-39</p> <p class="stats-main">13</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">40-49</p> <p class="stats-main">8</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">50+</p> <p class="stats-main">0</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">FGM</p> <p class="stats-main">21</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> </ul> </div> <h2>Schedule</h2> <div> <table class="stats"> <thead> <tr> <th colspan="5" class="no-mobile"></th> <th colspan="3" class="no-mobile"></th> <th colspan="3" class="no-mobile"></th> </tr> <tr> <td>WK</td> <td colspan="4" style="text-align: center;">Opp</td> <td>FGM</td> <td>FGA</td> <td>XPM</td> <td>0-39</td> <td class="no-mobile">40-9</td> <td class="no-mobile">50+</td> <td class="no-mobile">PTS</td> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr class="loose"> <td>15</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">vs </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/rams.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">LAR </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">7-42</span></td> <td>0</td> <td>0</td> <td>1</td> <td>0</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> <td class="no-mobile">1</td> </tr> <tr class="win"> <td>16</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">@ </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/cowboys.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">Dal </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">21-12</span></td> <td>0</td> <td>0</td> <td>3</td> <td>0</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> <td class="no-mobile">3</td> </tr> <tr class="loose"> <td>17</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">vs </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/cardinals.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">Ari </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">24-26</span></td> <td>1</td> <td>2</td> <td>3</td> <td>0</td> <td class="no-mobile">1</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> <td class="no-mobile">6</td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> </div></div>, html=<div class="note-wrapper clearfix"> <div class="note-image-wrapper"> <img class="note-image" src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/headshots/all_teams/458095.PNG"> <!--div class="note-image-caption">(Andre Arlovski/ESPN)</div--> </div> <div class="player-info"> <span class="num-position col-3"># 7 K</span> <span class="logo-team col-3"> <img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/seahawks.png"/>Seattle seahawks </span> </div> <div class="player-details-wrapper clearfix"> <span class="player-details"><strong>Height: </strong>5'10"</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>Weight: </strong>175</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>College: </strong>Georgia</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>Age: </strong>28</span> </div> <!-- <div class="four-col-stats clearfix"> <h2>Fantasy Projections</h2> <ul class="inline-list"> <li> <p class="stats-header">PRK</p> <p class="stats-main">1</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">PTS</p> <p class="stats-main">327.9</p> <p class="stats-subtext">23.8 AVG</p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">Yds</p> <p class="stats-main">4287.9</p> <p class="stats-subtext">287.3</p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">TD</p> <p class="stats-main">36.5</p> <p class="stats-subtext">1.7</p> </li> </ul> </div> --> <div class="four-col-stats clearfix"> <h2>2017 Stats</h2> <ul class="inline-list"> <li> <p class="stats-header">0-39</p> <p class="stats-main">13</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">40-49</p> <p class="stats-main">8</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">50+</p> <p class="stats-main">0</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">FGM</p> <p class="stats-main">21</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> </ul> </div> <h2>Schedule</h2> <div> <table class="stats"> <thead> <tr> <th colspan="5" class="no-mobile"></th> <th colspan="3" class="no-mobile"></th> <th colspan="3" class="no-mobile"></th> </tr> <tr> <td>WK</td> <td colspan="4" style="text-align: center;">Opp</td> <td>FGM</td> <td>FGA</td> <td>XPM</td> <td>0-39</td> <td class="no-mobile">40-9</td> <td class="no-mobile">50+</td> <td class="no-mobile">PTS</td> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr class="loose"> <td>15</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">vs </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/rams.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">LAR </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">7-42</span></td> <td>0</td> <td>0</td> <td>1</td> <td>0</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> <td class="no-mobile">1</td> </tr> <tr class="win"> <td>16</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">@ </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/cowboys.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">Dal </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">21-12</span></td> <td>0</td> <td>0</td> <td>3</td> <td>0</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> <td class="no-mobile">3</td> </tr> <tr class="loose"> <td>17</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">vs </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/cardinals.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">Ari </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">24-26</span></td> <td>1</td> <td>2</td> <td>3</td> <td>0</td> <td class="no-mobile">1</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> <td class="no-mobile">6</td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> </div>, id=ead46142-c757-4454-8326-0dd807438ed3, type=HTML_CSS}}], multipleSelectionAmount=0}], archive=false, questionIds=[14c80104-bef4-46e7-9143-bfdc173f44ab, 7408f4e5-e37e-4599-aad6-a83365df3b3e, 4845b5c5-8990-4429-977e-ebad696c207b, e0a5c1ca-ffb8-4489-b925-510d3f829a33, 8c313929-1c91-4e7b-8f64-843685cc4fe8, b8ec107b-06d6-47e9-96a5-b4b516842cdd, 5e2778db-5faf-4cff-a093-d8d668894ecb, ed71f38a-441b-4bc5-a209-9e54bc4f7ab4, 4b374c54-a8c6-4383-a921-1086cb0f3a6c, 8a85644b-c186-4e02-a08a-8a7fdf181636, b4acbec1-488f-4429-b77d-7b33832a29a1, cda3391b-6e89-4f5e-a917-20499576bf39, 3dae9990-de98-47b8-b98c-41312ea65686, 9eee007a-f2d5-43cf-b733-3ba5c6d3adde, 1f7b9fc8-e337-4e5f-85f3-076c5a36d344, f0094af1-d484-4e78-a1e4-83a7326be9dc, 37fb34b9-2871-44e2-8588-24a2585e29b2, 322c6e86-9a93-44bd-aed7-7a0d2910ffd7, 6072a712-77be-4f53-8833-079a7e5e4d75, 6b32da95-2b77-423f-8573-729358312fb8, ba51af7b-3e73-40d1-b415-5d69a4b1e039, 0108d38a-e127-416c-bb56-78acf8edd323, 602a48a2-6532-40a6-8547-1c4183a6625c, f8160228-f12e-41c4-b128-fb7da1015964, eb224296-2387-4485-975a-fdb8f7d7af0c, 34d61c2d-f7db-4bb1-af7e-03564cece563, 69705a67-c2cb-4acd-b354-ea6cb0fed17d, 8625b89f-73c1-4a8e-a1ea-c6bd42ec8f35, 699b9fc4-4e32-4f8d-9970-3444f443b31d, 587c4262-3ba3-484c-ad1f-093cea13c54d, 2d3180e9-bf95-45df-9b64-58987679d714, b5c0fce8-20c6-4132-b1f2-6ed692754dae, 8ca4371c-1cf1-4223-9610-3a7bf8d01587, f8dbb51d-916d-4cb1-9984-e37e67f1e104, 0d3cd363-e106-436e-9733-c4aa53c1bc61, 6c9b82c8-9516-4a9d-bb6d-89e6b3577d48, cb5ebcc6-bfae-438e-86d0-904159cc3941, d54866bd-7ab9-4cd6-998f-69dcab3470ea, b6a588d9-9618-41cb-b0de-e1a14a8bc575, 7a5fba53-077a-4001-a264-4c0396772278, c525eea2-11c1-4501-8340-bcb3a24977bc, 972fe255-e5c5-4d51-8144-ffcd2d1fa413, e6ad1852-fecd-4b84-b4cf-606dc11c3a83, 83a6a581-db08-4ebd-a175-5dd9625f8a17, 34c83e71-c271-490a-a944-59b9a159d66f, 875f3925-6a89-48a2-82cd-bad25a8a3930, 26bb65d2-04a8-4eb4-a24a-fd7b4aa0c5b5, f0eab6e4-0033-45f8-b177-446130bdd4b0, 2496e15f-260a-45ea-ba8a-56ee7bca1c31, ccd368d8-febe-41f7-bc1d-d04cfb2597db, c69b5f45-9f21-4a49-b6d8-5977dbfb464c, 96d59895-ea42-4433-9fc8-20d70f020262, 5acce3e2-d83a-4bae-a423-8c9d546980f0, 4b5ae128-66b5-4b9a-a2f9-5688146134ed, 2ca3ddde-ce98-4218-8527-35ce204da1cc, 05605b0b-cbf2-4e42-95cc-35402953b86d, 1fe4801b-dbd1-4d12-836e-62efd49b446a, a18d91da-abdf-4d85-8701-81bb4aae495c, 9c221f24-ba29-4608-931e-39c7aa032c63, 5c67704e-fa5b-48e4-b572-53acc36d2343, 659f7347-f501-4a3e-b4a5-93755708ca3a, 1974a412-9b01-4403-a1cb-8cad82e89803, bf63b4b5-87b1-4f13-88d2-e4c46521638d, 49eec0e0-b459-4b69-acb3-0f39cf4601d1, f15da1b3-8b3d-43ea-a3e9-681b118d14b4, cc6aacc9-1fe8-49ad-b64a-e409817aaa43, 9f8248cb-210e-4dc7-a739-ba659d71c85a, aec3d332-0421-4aee-a663-2d86d05faaad, ea5e1871-fcbb-4a2d-acff-1082163878ba, 4b498fee-f702-4c2e-9c8d-c171ae7f4fcd, 1461feab-6c92-46fe-8dd0-2aeb45238aa8, 056483a8-0d76-4409-9509-dd004db0a2aa, eafd09aa-d85b-41e8-898d-8bd353d6bec7, b0f412ee-af5f-48b7-9372-caef3f370f2b, 7d9cd791-bc98-472d-bebe-3e707efeb3b7, 2b3649e4-361f-49e8-b090-6a27728cfa36, 37c77b8c-696e-470e-839f-7dec4a7483ce, c41e0b7b-94f2-4320-85f4-0f49f4ff17d9, 25c89d0e-a121-41f4-8486-c84b82797414, ef87ffa2-8dff-4543-a866-8a060127d23e, dd92b08f-5698-4397-83ce-2546be74d9a4, d70aa972-6bbb-435c-8bab-87b8141259f0, 2a1de1ae-63d8-49ae-b805-a8281da22e3e, 362d76dd-1795-4198-84fe-261cb5379030, 6db68877-5776-456e-9f33-cf66b038e526, 6a48aaa7-5832-428f-a515-a2bd92b65b9a, b72ae706-53be-4e91-b60d-1c305e3d48ff, 3eeaef28-18af-4566-8eb5-765683ab52eb, 93a2839b-53bf-406d-aa2e-00a58511ba07, 26c551dc-98b7-4b7e-887f-599e99551829, 246bd319-6180-4334-a62f-785a2e0c5982, b8c47646-47cb-4a55-a69c-00594c53e7c2, 2770589c-72fc-4652-9db1-a2bbd7b0aaa9, 4fef95aa-0633-4dfd-94c5-a2547c1b0aa3, 4679d7da-c953-461b-97a9-06eb0aeaa96f, dabe9b6c-651a-4bc6-a9cd-262a8acd0bcc, 75074412-fe0f-46eb-83e1-cd1e984bb6f1], title=NFL Player Cards: Seahawks, tags=[], noteType=GROUP, flagged=false, createdBy=heliograf, allowMoreThanOnce=false, captchaProtected=false, adminEmailId=APIADMINUSER@washpost.com, slug=nfl-player-cards:seahawks, live=true, photoUploaded=false, status=ACTIVE}, _service_=com.washingtonpost.platform.castor.contents.JgeContentService, apiRoot=https://notes.washingtonpost.com/notes/games/webapi, embed=<div class="context-note"> <link href="https://games-cdn.washingtonpost.com/shared/bootstrap.min.css" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="https://games-cdn.washingtonpost.com/shared/notes/notes.css" rel="stylesheet"> <div class="context-header"> <div class="note-headline"> <div class="note-title">Blair Walsh</div> <p class="note-timestamp">Updated Jan 2, 2018 at 12:20 PM</p> </div> </div> <div class="context-body"> <div class="notes-inner-content context-block"> <style>.context-block h1,h2,p, div { margin: 0; padding: 0; } .context-block h2 { margin-bottom: 20px; } .context-block p { padding: 10px 0; color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 28px; } #showHideButton { color: #1955A5; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 28px; margin-top: 30px; outline: none; } .uppercase { text-transform: uppercase; } .bold { font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; } table { width: 100%; margin-top: 15px; border-collapse: collapse; } thead { font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; color: #333333; font-size: 18px; } table.stats td { padding: 10px; font-size: 18px; white-space: nowrap; } .gray { color: #777777; } th.table-light-header { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 24px; text-align: center; border-bottom: solid 1px #D5D5D5; border-left: solid 20px #ffffff; } h1 { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 22px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 30px; } h2, .num-position { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 28px; } .clearfix:after { visibility: hidden; display: block; font-size: 0; content: " "; clear: both; height: 0; } .inline-list { padding: 0; } .inline-list li{ padding: 0; float: left; list-style: none; } .note-header { padding-bottom: 20px; margin-bottom: 20px; border-bottom: 1px solid #D5D5D5; } .note-context { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 22px; } .date-stamp { color: #777777; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 14px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 19px; } .note-image-wrapper {} .note-image { width: 50%; display: block; margin: 0 auto; } .note-image-caption { color: #6E6E6E; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 20px; padding-bottom: 10px; } .player-info { padding: 15px 0; } .num-position { padding-right: 15px; } .logo-team { font-size: 22px; } .logo-team img, .logo-sm { height: 20px; padding-right: 10px; } .player-details-wrapper { margin: 10px 0; } .player-details { width: 50%; display: inline-block; float: left; font-size: 20px; line-height: 28px; } .player-details span strong{ font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; } .injury { padding: 2px 8px; border-radius: 4px; color: #FFFFFF; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 14px; text-align: center; /*display: inline;*/ /*float: right;*/ } .injury.healthy { color: #fff; background-color: #00B6BD; } .injury.questionable { color: #fff; background-color: #D7C944; } .injury.doubtful { color: #fff; background-color: #F68B28; } .injury.out { color: #fff; background-color: #EE645C; } .four-col-stats { color: #333333; font-weight: 300; margin-top: 20px; } .four-col-stats p{ padding: 0; } .four-col-stats li{ width: 25%; } p.stats-header { font-size: 18px; text-transform: uppercase; padding-bottom: 15px; margin: 0; } p.stats-main { font-size: 36px; margin:0; } p.stats-subtext { color: #777777; font-size: 20px; } .no-mobile { display: table-cell; } tr.win { background-color: rgba(0,182,189,0.2); } tr.loose { background-color: rgba(238,100,92,0.2); } tr.bye { background-color: rgba(51,51,51,0.2); } @media (max-width: 597px) { .note-image { width: 75%; } .no-mobile { display: none } .four-col-stats li { width: 50%; } table.stats td { padding: 5px; font-size: 14px; } .injury { float: none; } .player-info span { display: block; } .player-details span { font-size: 16px; } p.stats-header { font-size: 16px; padding-bottom: 5px; } p.stats-main { font-size: 25px; } p.stats-subtext { font-size: 18px; margin-bottom: 10px; } } @media (max-width: 400px) { .note-image { width: 100%; } }</style><div><div class="note-wrapper clearfix"> <div class="note-image-wrapper"> <img class="note-image" src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/headshots/all_teams/458095.PNG"> <!--div class="note-image-caption">(Andre Arlovski/ESPN)</div--> </div> <div class="player-info"> <span class="num-position col-3"># 7 K</span> <span class="logo-team col-3"> <img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/seahawks.png"/>Seattle seahawks </span> </div> <div class="player-details-wrapper clearfix"> <span class="player-details"><strong>Height: </strong>5'10"</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>Weight: </strong>175</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>College: </strong>Georgia</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>Age: </strong>28</span> </div> <!-- <div class="four-col-stats clearfix"> <h2>Fantasy Projections</h2> <ul class="inline-list"> <li> <p class="stats-header">PRK</p> <p class="stats-main">1</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">PTS</p> <p class="stats-main">327.9</p> <p class="stats-subtext">23.8 AVG</p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">Yds</p> <p class="stats-main">4287.9</p> <p class="stats-subtext">287.3</p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">TD</p> <p class="stats-main">36.5</p> <p class="stats-subtext">1.7</p> </li> </ul> </div> --> <div class="four-col-stats clearfix"> <h2>2017 Stats</h2> <ul class="inline-list"> <li> <p class="stats-header">0-39</p> <p class="stats-main">13</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">40-49</p> <p class="stats-main">8</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">50+</p> <p class="stats-main">0</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">FGM</p> <p class="stats-main">21</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> </ul> </div> <h2>Schedule</h2> <div> <table class="stats"> <thead> <tr> <th colspan="5" class="no-mobile"></th> <th colspan="3" class="no-mobile"></th> <th colspan="3" class="no-mobile"></th> </tr> <tr> <td>WK</td> <td colspan="4" style="text-align: center;">Opp</td> <td>FGM</td> <td>FGA</td> <td>XPM</td> <td>0-39</td> <td class="no-mobile">40-9</td> <td class="no-mobile">50+</td> <td class="no-mobile">PTS</td> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr class="loose"> <td>15</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">vs </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/rams.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">LAR </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">7-42</span></td> <td>0</td> <td>0</td> <td>1</td> <td>0</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> <td class="no-mobile">1</td> </tr> <tr class="win"> <td>16</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">@ </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/cowboys.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">Dal </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">21-12</span></td> <td>0</td> <td>0</td> <td>3</td> <td>0</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> <td class="no-mobile">3</td> </tr> <tr class="loose"> <td>17</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">vs </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/cardinals.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">Ari </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">24-26</span></td> <td>1</td> <td>2</td> <td>3</td> <td>0</td> <td class="no-mobile">1</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> <td class="no-mobile">6</td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> </div></div> </div> </div> </div>, _config_={questionId=49eec0e0-b459-4b69-acb3-0f39cf4601d1, _jge=note, id=387353bb-f822-4c2a-8d1e-ff8984cd4b4c}}