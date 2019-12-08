Three-time overall World Cup champion Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States wound up in 10th place. Shiffrin is the reigning champion in the season-long super-G competition.

The 30-year-old Rebensburg has won back-to-back super-G races dating to last season. She’s the first German woman to win two straight super-G races since Katja Seizinger captured five in a row in 1997.

Suter earned a bronze medal in the super-G at the world championships last season along with a silver in the downhill.

