“I think for sure my GS skills, or technical skills, they were helping me,” Rebensburg said.

Three-time overall World Cup champion Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States wound up in 10th place. Shiffrin is the reigning champion in the season-long super-G competition.

The 30-year-old Rebensburg has won back-to-back super-G races dating to last season. She’s the first German woman to win two straight super-Gs since Katja Seizinger captured five in a row in 1997.

“I was always waiting for the win here in Lake Louise,” Rebensburg said. “The super-G here looks tougher than it is, so I tried to push as hard as I can from top to bottom. Obviously it was working out pretty well.”

Suter earned a bronze medal in the super-G at the world championships last season along with a silver in the downhill.

