Santa Anita has been the site of 36 horse deaths since December.

It was the only injury in the 14 Cup races.

A green screen was rushed onto the track to block Mongolian Groom from the view of 67,811 fans and a prime-time television audience. The 4-year-old gelding was loaded onto an equine ambulance and taken to a hospital on the backstretch.

“We know he’s injured his left hind leg,” said Dr. Al Ruggles, the on-call veterinarian. “We don’t understand the severity of the injury.”

Vino Rosso went off at 9-2 odds for trainer Todd Pletcher, who won his first Classic. Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. earned a leading fourth Cup victory of the weekend.

McKinzie, the 5-2 favorite, finished second for trainer Bob Baffert.

Higher Power was third and Elate, a 5-year-old mare taking on the boys, finished fourth.

Vino Rosso covered the distance in 2:02.80 and paid $11.20, $5.80 and $4.

