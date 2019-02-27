Virginia had plenty to cheer about during an 81-51 win over Georgia Tech. (Steve Helber/AP)

Before turning its full attention to the most important month on the college basketball calendar, second-ranked Virginia had a final game to finish off February, with the added enticement of securing a top-four finish in the ACC thrown in the mix.

Visiting Georgia Tech never stood a chance Wednesday night.

Ty Jerome and De’Andre Hunter made especially certain of that during an 81-51 victory that delivers the Cavaliers a double bye in next month’s conference tournament in Charlotte.

“That’s an awesome accomplishment, and we’re thankful for that,” Jerome said after scoring a game-high 19 points. “You never want to take anything for granted. We worked really hard to do that, but we have such a long way to go, so much better to get.”

Jerome’s comments about improving came even after the Cavaliers (25-2, 13-2) shot 55.6 percent from the field, their highest mark in a conference game this season. Virginia also went 9 for 17 (52.9 percent) from three-point range for its second-best percentage from beyond the arc in ACC play.

The offensive uprising included 18 points from Hunter, the sophomore wing whose three-pointer seconds after tip-off set the tone for the blowout. The presumptive NBA lottery pick had 14 points in the first half when the Cavaliers coasted to a double-digit lead.

Hunter scored 15 of Virginia’s first 32 points, twice scoring on dunks and regularly getting to the rim with little resistance on his way to recording at least 18 points for the fourth time in five games.

“He’s a great scorer, great all-around player,” Jerome said of Hunter. “So when he comes out aggressive, and he’s hitting, he’s giving us points, then he opens up the floor for everyone else, makes it much easier for us.”

Then there was the reemergence of Kihei Clark, a freshman guard who has been in and out of the starting lineup. Clark started against the Yellow Jackets, with Coach Tony Bennett opting for a smaller lineup and using center Jack Salt, a regular starter, off the bench.

Clark responded with eight points on 3-for-3 shooting, making both of his three-point attempts. Most encouraging were his six assists, matching a season high, without a turnover.

“He was very efficient and effective tonight . . . so that really helps anytime we can get that,” Bennett said. Braxton Key “hit a couple threes, and some other guys stepping up to the plate and scoring and impacting the game that way is good.”

Further underscoring the Cavaliers’ supremacy was the fact that they set a single-season program record with a sixth ACC win by at least 20 points.

They scored 80 points for the fourth time after not having done so that many times in the previous six seasons combined, setting this group apart from other offensively limited incarnations that have fizzled in the NCAA tournament.

“They play like that, they’ll win the national championship,” said Georgia Tech Coach Josh Pastner, whose team did not reach Virginia’s halftime point total (41) until 7:43 remained in the second half. “They’re extremely efficient.”

The Cavaliers were particularly efficient inside, where they overwhelmed an opponent for a second straight game.

Virginia held a 42-26 margin in points in the paint, gouging the Yellow Jackets’ zone with crisp ball movement on the interior. Starting forward Mamadi Diakite (seven points, eight rebounds) and reserve center Jay Huff (eight points, four rebounds), for instance, each contributed multiple dunks.

With the Cavaliers’ post players frequently drawing attention inside and directing Virginia to a 41-21 rebounding advantage, open shooters were able to claim clean looks from beyond the arc, and five Virginia players made three-pointers.

“Against a zone there are going to be some offensive rebounding opportunities,” Bennett said. “I think we missed block-out to start the game, but after that we did a pretty good job. Mamadi was active. I’m glad to see he had eight, and then everybody kind of chipped in as far as that goes.”

Bennett used 12 players, another collateral benefit in the comfortable victory, Virginia’s fifth in a row against the Yellow Jackets (12-17, 4-12). Only Kyle Guy played more than 30 minutes, a luxury that almost certainly won’t be available during tournament time.

Virginia figures to have a chance for more of the same during its March opener Saturday against last-place Pittsburgh as the Cavaliers move closer to clinching a second straight regular season ACC championship and fourth in five years.

“We played solid tonight,” Bennett said. “We did what we had to do, and I thought the group at the end did a nice job. To have the game in a spot where you could balance the minutes and get different looks at guys and lower that minute count, that’s always a positive.

“Sometimes in this league you don’t have that opportunity, but we played well enough to be able get everybody an opportunity, which I think is important.”