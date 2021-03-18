“While I am unable to comment on the details, I do want to commend our student-athletes for their leadership and express my gratitude for how they have handled a very difficult situation,” Williams said in a statement released by the school.
“We will continue to support them as our program moves forward,” Williams said.
Virginia will immediately begin a national search to fill the head coaching position.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.