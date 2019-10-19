“Maybe we’re just in the right place at the right time when we play Duke,” defensive lineman Eli Hanback said.

Hanback had one of three fumble recoveries for the Cavaliers, who scored 20 points off takeaways.

Joe Reed also returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown, his second scoring return of the season and the program-record fifth of his career, and Brian Delaney kicked two field goals a week after his three field goals accounted for Virginia’s only points in a 17-9 loss at Miami.

This time, Virginia had no issues once inside the opponent’s 25, which Taulapapa credited to a “change of mind-set.”

“Bryce can’t do everything. He’s amazing in every single way, but he can’t do this by himself,” Taulapapa said.

The Cavaliers (5-2, 3-1), whose loss a week ago dropped them into a tie with Duke and North Carolina in the ACC’s Coastal Division, regained the upper hand on the back of a defense that set them up for four scoring drives of 34 yards or fewer.

The Blue Devils (4-3, 2-2) came in averaging more than 40 points over their previous five games but managed only a 36-yard scoring pass from Quentin Harris to Scott Bracey against Virginia’s first-team defense.

Duke managed to gain just 166 yards in the first three quarters before Chris Katrenick replaced Harris for the game’s final 15 minutes. Katrenick hit Eli Pancol with a 23-yard touchdown pass with 2:41 remaining.

“They did a good job getting pressure on us on passing downs, and a good job penetrating the line of scrimmage on run plays,” Harris said. “These type of games happen in football. For whatever reason, we didn’t play our best today and they capitalized on that.”

Harris completed 13 of 26 passes, but for just 88 yards with two interceptions. He also ran eight times for just 37 yards.Perkins scored on two 1-yard runs and a 3-yard run and Taulapapa scored on runs of 3 and 9 yards.

Taulapapa finished with 77 yards on 14 carries and Perkins had 62 on 22 attempts. He also completed 13 of 26 passes for 141 yards with one interception.

— Associated Press

