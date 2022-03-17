The Cavaliers also finished second in the 800-yard freestyle relay to lead the standings with 74 points. Texas is second (58), followed by California (56), Stanford (54), Louisville (46) and North Carolina State (44).

Stanford’s time of 6:48.30 in the 800-freestyle relay was two seconds faster than the team’s time at the Pac-12 Championships. The quartet of Torri Huske, Taylor Ruck, Regan Smith and Brooke Forde had a five-second victory for Stanford’s 12th national title in the event and fourth since 2017.