Virginia Tech needed to play a nearly flawless game against Oklahoma State on Thursday in the Camping World Bowl. The No. 19 Cowboys came in with one of the nation’s most prolific offenses and made few mistakes.

The No. 22 Hokies could not say the same — and the result was a 30-21 defeat that ended their three-game bowl winning streak and bid for consecutive 10-win seasons for the first time since 2010 and 2011.

Virginia Tech (9-4) committed two turnovers, including one on a play that started at the Oklahoma State 1-yard line, and five penalties cost the Hokies 65 yards. Still, the Hokies were within six points after redshirt freshman quarterback Josh Jackson’s five-yard touchdown run with 5:40 left in the fourth quarter. The Hokies then had Oklahoma State (10-3) facing third and 11 on its ensuing possession, but Cowboys running back Justice Hill wove through the defense for 31 yards. Matt Ammendola’s 38-yard field goal ended the series and produced the final margin in front of an announced crowd of 39,610 at Camping World Stadium.

“My initial thoughts on the game are I don’t really remember Oklahoma State making very many, if any, mistakes,” Hokies Coach Justin Fuente said. “And we made a handful, just enough to kind of keep us from pulling the thing off. That’s not to say Oklahoma State doesn’t deserve credit for winning the game. They do. They have a fine football team, but I’m awfully proud of my squad, too.”

Sophomore running back Deshawn McClease rushed for a career-high 124 yards on 18 carries, and Virginia Tech amassed 518 yards — its most this season against a Power Five opponent — but twice failed to score after driving deep into the red zone.

Indicative of the malaise was a low snap on fourth and eight from the Oklahoma State 11 early in the fourth quarter that resulted in Jackson getting sacked for a 16-yard loss. Oklahoma State was ahead 27-14 at that point, after wide receiver James Washington had caught a 65-yard touchdown pass from Mason Rudolph with 5:37 to go in the third quarter.

Rudolph finished with 351 passing yards and two touchdowns, completing 21 of 32 attempts en route to game MVP honors as the Cowboys racked up 488 yards. He entered the game leading major college football in passing yards (4,553) and points responsible for per game (22.5).

“This one hurts,” Virginia Tech junior defensive tackle Ricky Walker said. “We wanted to send the seniors out right. We didn’t quit. We didn’t give up. That’s all Coach preached to us as a team during the year, but this one, it just hit a different spot. Hat’s off to [Oklahoma State]. They didn’t turn over the ball, make many mistakes.”

Oklahoma State claimed a 20-7 advantage on Rudolph’s 17-yard pass to Dillon Stoner less than four minutes into the third quarter. Rudolph eluded linebacker Houshun Gaines in the backfield and scrambled right, allowing Stoner to come open in the front right corner of the end zone for the sliding catch.

A nine-yard scoring reception by wide receiver Eric Kumah drew Virginia Tech within 20-14 with 6:31 remaining in the third quarter. The throw from Jackson initially appeared headed for an interception, but Kumah ripped the ball loose from safety Ramon Richards’s grasp as both players were falling in the end zone.

The 28th iteration of this game that began in South Florida before moving to the home of Walt Disney World featured coaches with shared histories dating back decades.

Fuente and Oklahoma State counterpart Mike Gundy met when Gundy, then offensive coordinator for the Cowboys, began recruiting Fuente in 1994. Fuente at the time was one of the top high school quarterbacks in Oklahoma and had followed the career of Gundy, who set multiple records as the starting quarterback for Oklahoma State.

Fuente wound up choosing the Sooners, who had hired Howard Schnellenberger with the promise of installing a passing-based attack. Schnellenberger resigned after just one season, but Fuente and Gundy continued to cross paths during the Bedlam rivalry.

Both coaches have been masterful at developing quarterbacks, including this season with Fuente contributing to Jackson’s rapid ascent. Jackson did not take a snap last season but this year set freshman records for passing yards and touchdowns. His 13-yard run gave the Hokies the lead at 7-3 with 7:59 to go in the first quarter.

There were some anxious moments on Virginia Tech’s next possession when Jackson slid at the end of a run and appeared to absorb a helmet-to-helmet blow. Officials did not throw a penalty flag, drawing the ire of Fuente.

Jackson did not miss a snap, though, and marched the Hokies 82 yards to set up first and goal at the Oklahoma State 1. But on first down, Jackson was unable to complete a clean handoff to running back Steven Peoples. Richards scooped up the loose ball and ran it to the Oklahoma State 12-yard line with 10:40 to play in the second quarter. The Cowboys converted that turnover into Ammendola’s 36-yard field goal.

The Cowboys soon went ahead for good at 13-7 on Hill’s one-yard touchdown run with 45 seconds to play in the first half. Oklahoma State had reached the 1-yard line after Marcell Ateman beat cornerback Adonis Alexander to make a leaping 50-yard reception on the previous play.

“It was a good win for us. Virginia Tech is a good football team,” Gundy said.