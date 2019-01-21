Against North Carolina, Virginia Tech gave up more than 100 points in a game for the first time in two years. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The 10th-ranked Virginia Tech men’s basketball team went without starting point guard Justin Robinson for nearly the final 10 minutes of the first half Monday night because of foul trouble.

No. 11 North Carolina needed only four-plus minutes of that stretch to score 20 unanswered points and pull ahead for good on the way to a 103-82 win at Smith Center, dealing the shorthanded Hokies their second resounding defeat in less than a week.

“Obviously we didn’t get any stops,” Virginia Tech Coach Buzz Williams said. “It was kind of a mixed-matched group that we were trying to survive with, and offensively we were for sure out of sorts, but it kind of compounded on us fairly quick over those last four minutes.”

Hokies forward Kerry Blackshear Jr. had 19 points and a career-high 17 rebounds despite also being saddled with foul trouble. The redshirt junior picked up his fourth foul with 12:27 left in the second half, by which time Virginia Tech was trailing by 19.

Guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, in early foul trouble as well, added 19 points on 7-for-14 shooting, making 5 of 10 three-pointers for Virginia Tech (15-3, 4-2 ACC), which yielded 100 points for the first time since January 2017.

The Tar Heels (15-4, 5-1) reached 100 points for the fifth time this season, and shot 53.7 percent, including 60.6 during the second half.

“Two of their best players were on the bench,” North Carolina Coach Roy Williams said, referring to Robinson and Alexander-Walker. “The ball went in the basket. There weren’t any secret plays or anything.”

The Hokies got within 72-56 with 9:59 remaining before North Carolina, which moved into first place in the ACC, scored 11 in a row, the final nine of those coming on consecutive three-pointers from Nassir Little and another by Kenny Williams.

Point guard Coby White led the Tar Heels with 27 points, seven rebounds and six assists, all team highs. The freshman made 5 of 11 three-point attempts, helping North Carolina overcome a 1-for-12 beginning from beyond the arc to finish 16 of 34 (47.1 percent) overall in front of an announced crowd of 21,148.

Virginia Tech had been in a six-way tie for first place in the conference at the beginning of last week but now has lost twice in three games. The Hokies also dropped an 81-59 result to No. 3 Virginia last Tuesday night at John Paul Jones Arena, at one point trailing by 29 in the second half.

“I think, collectively, we felt different tonight in the locker room than we did on Tuesday night” against Virginia, Buzz Williams said. “Three games in six days, and the two on the road were against top-[11] teams.

“The scores are similar, but I think the energy and the effort and the fight tonight was different, but all credit for sure to Virginia and to North Carolina.”

Last season the Hokies had taken a significant step in the program’s ascension under Williams with an 80-69 victory over the Tar Heels at Cassell Coliseum, ending a seven-game slide against the elite program.

It was Williams’s first win against North Carolina since taking over at Virginia Tech in 2014, with consecutive NCAA tournament appearances for the Hokies over the past two seasons another notable indication of progress. Virginia Tech has never reached three straight NCAA tournaments.

Robinson, a senior point guard and Manassas native, finished with 17 points and six assists in 29 minutes, and he continued climbing the school’s career assists leader board, trailing only Bimbo Coles and Malcolm Delaney. Robinson joined Coles and Delaney as the only Virginia Tech players with 500 career assists, and he needs eight more to break Coles’s program record.

Robinson picked up his third foul of the first half with 9:52 left and only 19 seconds after re-entering the game; he went back to the bench to stay until after halftime. The Tar Heels outscored Virginia Tech 27-9 in that span, including the 20-0 flurry, to go into halftime with a 45-31 lead.

The Hokies’ only points over the final 5:16 of the half came on Blackshear’s tip-in with 26 seconds to play. They closed the first half missing 7 of 8 field goal attempts and had a dozen turnovers by halftime, underscoring Robinson’s value as the primary ballhandler.

Robinson’s foul trouble strained a seven-player rotation for the Hokies, who were without sophomore forward P.J. Horne, who is out indefinitely with an undisclosed injury, according to Williams.

“It was frustrating, but we took some positives from it,” Robinson said of the loss. “It could have been a lot worse than what it was. I just think us as a whole just stepping up is something we’re going to be good from in the future.”