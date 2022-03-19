Douglass, who won the 50-yard freestyle Thursday and 100 butterfly Friday, finished the 200 breaststroke in 2 minutes 2.19 seconds — her third American record in three events at the championships.

Alex Walsh, who won the 200 individual medley Thursday, took home titles in the 400 individual medley in a pool-record 3:57.2 and the 200 butterfly in a Virginia-record 1:50.79.

Virginia set the American record in the final event of the championships, winning the 400 relay in 3:06.91.

Freshman Gretchen Walsh won the 100 freestyle in 46.05, a Virginia program record.

Wisconsin freshman Paige McKenna pulled away over the middle 500 yards to win the 1650 freestyle by more than 5 seconds over fellow freshman Erica Sullivan of Texas, who Thursday placed third in the 500 freestyle.

Stanford Freshman Regan Smith, a two-time world champion (200-meter backstroke and 400-meter medley relay in 2019) who won three medals (two silver, one bronze) at the Tokyo Olympics, won the 200 yard backstroke in pool-record time of 1:47.76 — just six-tenths of a second off her own American record.

Taylor Ruck of Stanford won the 200 freestyle in 1:41.12.