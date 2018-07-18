Virginia linebacker Chris Peace has lined up opposite teammate Olamide Zaccheaus countless times during their four years together.

Sometimes during these practice sessions, Peace manages to get his hands on Zaccheaus, a wide receiver who is among the fastest players on the Cavaliers. Other times, Peace swivels his head only to see the back of Zaccheaus’s jersey.

“He’s fast, man. I’m tired of him,” Peace said, perhaps only partially in jest, during Wednesday’s ACC football Coastal Division media day. “I can’t wait until he leaves.”

Before then, Zaccheaus has a personal checklist he unveiled Wednesday of what he hopes to accomplish, starting with first-team all-ACC and all-American selections.

Based on his production throughout his career, such accolades would almost certainly be accompanied by more records.

Last year, Zaccheaus established Virginia’s single-season mark with 85 receptions, two more than the program record Billy McMullen set in 2001, while also leading the Cavaliers with 895 receiving yards.

Zaccheaus is 54 catches from becoming the school’s all-time leader in receptions after averaging 68 over the past two years.

In 2015, Zaccheaus set the school’s single-game record with 231 yards on kickoff returns against Boise State. That total is the third most in ACC history.

And Zaccheaus has done all of it after being recruited as a running back, although he still gets the ball on end-arounds and reverses.

“The big thing for me this spring was visualizing the catch first, or whatever thing I have to do, whether it be a handoff or not,” Zaccheaus said. “And then just making a play and making people miss, maximizing every yard I can get. An analogy that [wide receivers] coach [Marques] Hagans uses is wringing the towel. You want to wring the towel as much as you can every play.

[Virginia football is at the top of Athletic Director Carla Williams’s priority list]

“That’s really been my mind-set, what I’ve been visualizing throughout the spring and what I will continue to do this fall.”

So outstanding was Zaccheaus during spring practice that Cavaliers Coach Bronco Mendenhall called his performance virtually unmatched among all players on the team.

It also swayed Mendenhall, entering his third year in Charlottesville, to bring Zaccheaus, along with Peace, to the annual ACC media event, in part to highlight his increasing leadership and role as one of the program’s centerpieces.

“For our team to have success, he’s going to also have to take the next component of caring for other people as well, which is more of a responsibility and takes more energy and time,” Mendenhall said of Zaccheaus, nattily attired in a black bow tie and red faux lace-up sneakers. “And he’s doing that and learning how to do that.”

By his own account, Zaccheaus prefers to lead with on-field achievements. But given the departures of Doni Dowling and Andre Levrone, Virginia’s second and third leading receivers, respectively, last season, Zaccheaus’s voice should be featured more prominently.

That includes reminding teammates of their rivalry with Virginia Tech, even though the annual game doesn’t take place until late November.

The Cavaliers have lost 14 straight in the series, dropping the two games Mendenhall has coached by a combined score of 62-10.

Last season, Virginia did not score against the Hokies, the third time the Cavaliers have been shut out by their in-state rivals since 2006.

Which might be why Zaccheaus listed beating Virginia Tech before a winning season and a bowl game triumph when ticking off his 2018 goals. Virginia, it’s clear, is embracing the importance of this rivalry.

Zaccheaus and Mendenhall also revealed there are “Beat Tech” and “Own the State” signs hanging in the locker room and in other strategic locations around the team’s players-only area.

But slogans, Zaccheaus indicated, only go so far. The real work begins on the practice field.

The most compelling evidence of that has come during recent offseason conditioning, when Zaccheaus has taken the lead in pushing teammates to their physical limits.

“His commitment to training, it was strong before, but he’s taking it to a different level, where he wins a lot,” Mendenhall said. “Meaning at the conditioning work, he’s up front, and he’s fierce and vibrant in his competition, which then is allowing him to be more vocal, and then it’s allowing his message to be more powerful because where he’s leading from.

“That doesn’t happen without the fierceness of his physical conditioning.”