Vanecek stopped the first 26 shots he faced. Buffalo finally got a puck past him in the opening seconds of the third period when Rasmus Ristolainen scored from the point to knot the game at 1. Barely seven minutes later, Tom Wilson broke the tie with a blast from the right circle that held up as the winner.

After the game, Wilson said Ristolainen's shot deflected off the Capitals right winger's leg, making a case that the Sabres never got a puck past the rookie at all.

The victory capped the first set of games for the Capitals (2-0-0) in their abbreviated 56-game season with their next tilt coming Sunday at Pittsburgh. But Friday's win was all about Vanecek.

The Sabres tried to pepper him but to no avail. When the final horn sounded, he wasted no time for the celebration.

Vanecek, a second-round pick in 2014, had spent the past four seasons with the Hershey Bears in the American Hockey League, where he was named an all-star the past two seasons. He made his North American pro debut in 2015 for the South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL.

"I'm sure he feels like it's taken 15 years to kind of get a shot up there, but he's done a tremendous job of getting better little by little, year by year, month by month," Hershey goaltending coach Alex Westlund said by phone recently. ". . . It is going to be up to him to prove that he belongs up there, but I think from everything down here, he is ready for that challenge."

Vanecek and Ilya Samsonov will make up the Capitals' goaltending duo after Washington opted to go young in net following the departure of longtime starter Braden Holtby via free agency and the brief tenure of veteran Henrik Lundqvist, whose one-year deal with the Capitals ended when he announced last month he would not play this season because of a heart condition. Samsonov, last season's No. 2, would be the starter and Vanecek his backup.

Samsonov, the 23-year-old Russian, got his first victory as a full-time starter in the NHL on Thursday in the team's 6-4 win over the Sabres. The back-to-back contests against the Sabres gave Coach Peter Laviolette an early chance to get Vanecek a test. He passed.

Vanecek's evolution in the Capitals organization has long been praised by both management and coaches. Capitals goaltending coach Scott Murray has regularly recognized his progression and his willingness to adjust.

Three summers ago, Murray said, the organization asked Vanecek to make a foundational change to his game, instructing him to stand taller in net. Previously, he was getting too hunched over, Murray said, which limited his ability to track the puck. The slight tweak in body posture has allowed his vision and balance to improve. The result of the tweaks was in evidence in Friday night's strong display.

The Capitals needed every one of Vanecek's stops, especially early when they had a difficult time staying out of the penalty box. They were dinged for three minor penalties in the opening frame and finished with five on the night. The penalties prevented the visitors from finding any kind of an offensive rhythm in the first period. Fortunately for the Capitals, the Sabres couldn't either.

Vanecek's 11 saves in the first period kept the game scoreless through 20 minutes.

The Capitals turned on the jets in the middle frame.

Jakub Vrana scored his second goal in as many nights to open the scoring for Washington at 1:34 of the second period. He capitalized on a slick pass from Wilson and beat Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark high on a partial breakaway.