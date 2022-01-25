Shiffrin has 0.59 to make up in the afternoon second run in a race that shapes as a good guide to the Olympic giant slalom on Feb. 7. It opens the women’s Alpine skiing program in China.
Vlhova is seeking her first giant slalom victory this season after Shiffrin and Hector combined to win four of the five races so far. Sweden’s Hector leads the World Cup standings in giant slalom.
With 100 World Cup points awarded for race wins, the Shiffrin-Vlhova duel in the overall standings is tight approaching a three-weekend break for the Olympics.
Shiffrin, the three-time overall champion, leads by 52 points from Vlhova who won her first title last season.
The gap will be down to just 12 in Shiffrin’s favor if they retain their placings in the second run at Kronplatz.
The women’s World Cup circuit moves this weekend to Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany — where a downhill and super-G are scheduled — before racers pause for the Winter Games.
___
More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports