Shiffrin made up .29 on the last part of the course. Wendy Holdener of Switzerland was the only other skier within a second of Vlhova at .58 slower.
Shiffrin has won all four previous World Cup slalom races in Killington. Last year’s event was canceled because of the pandemic.
While the 26-year-old Shiffrin hails from Vail, Colorado, she can almost consider Killington a hometown race as she honed her skills nearby at the Burke Mountain Academy as a teenager.
The two-time Olympic champion has won 45 World Cup slaloms, leaving her one short of the record for most wins in a single discipline, set by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark with 46 giant slalom victories in the 1970s and ’80s.
Shiffrin won the season-opening giant slalom in Sölden, Austria, but finished second to Vlhova — her biggest rival — in both slalom races in Levi, Finland, last week.
Shiffrin and Vlhova share the lead in the overall World Cup standings on 260 points.
A giant slalom was scheduled for Saturday but was canceled shortly after the start due to strong wind.
