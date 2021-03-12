Vlhova stood 0.41 seconds ahead of Shiffrin, with recently crowned world champion Katharina Liensberger 0.57 back in third.
Vlhova could also strengthen her lead in the slalom standings, where she leads Shiffrin by 45 points.
Shiffrin was 0.19 faster than Vlhova at the first checkpoint on the Olympia course but then lost time the rest of the way down.
Swiss teammates Wendy Holdener and Michelle Gisin stood fourth and fifth, respectively.
