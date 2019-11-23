Another win Saturday would be Shiffrin’s record 41st in the discipline. The American currently shares the all-time best mark in slalom with Sweden’s standout Ingemar Stenmark.

Vlhova was 0.32 behind Shiffrin at the second check point but found a smoother line going over a roll into the steep part of the Levi Black course.

Katharina Truppe of Austria was 0.99 behind in third, while the rest of the field had to make up more than 1.3 seconds in the second run.

