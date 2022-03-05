The Pilots are 7-7 in WCC play. Portland is third in the WCC with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyler Robertson averaging 5.3.
The teams meet for the second time this season. The Broncos won 102-89 in the last matchup on Feb. 26. Vrankic led the Broncos with 30 points, and Moses Wood led the Pilots with 23 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Keshawn Justice is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 13 points and seven rebounds. Jalen Williams is shooting 53.3% and averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games for Santa Clara.
Robertson is shooting 41.3% and averaging 15.1 points for the Pilots. Wood is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Portland.
LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 86.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 53.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.
Pilots: 7-3, averaging 78.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 3.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.