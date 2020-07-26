“Series wins are huge, and they’ll carry you,” LeBlanc said after making his Orioles debut. “Baseball’s a big confidence game, and series wins are big, especially when you come in a place like this against a team like the Red Sox. It’s definitely nice to get that first game out of the way, come back and show some resilience.”

LeBlanc, one of a handful of veteran pitchers the Orioles signed in the spring to give them consistency in their starting rotation, gave the O’s what they expected, just as Alex Cobb did Saturday.

The 35-year-old kept the Red Sox off-balance all day, allowing only a pair of solo home runs in the early innings before having two more runs charged to his account after leaving in the sixth inning.

More importantly, he contributed 5⅔ innings without issuing a walk.

“The key is the no walks in two days,” Manager Brandon Hyde said. “Before the game, we talked about Wade LeBlanc and what we would like him to do, and he did exactly that, which was pitch to both sides of the plate, change speeds, front-door cutter, backdoor cutters, change-up off of that, pitching inside, pitching ahead — and we played some nice defense behind him as well,” Hyde said.

Another strong day at the top of the Orioles’ lineup meant they didn’t wait long to build a lead. Iglesias singled with two outs in the first inning and scored on Ruiz’s second home run in as many games.

Iglesias doubled in a run in the third inning, and Santander’s first home run of the season highlighted a three-run fourth inning that had the Orioles up 6-1.

The Orioles had plenty of chances to capitalize on early base runners in the later innings, but their inability to build on the lead wouldn’t cost them.