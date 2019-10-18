Biggar has remained symptom-free since the game, the Welsh Rugby Union said.
Center Jonathan Davies is over a knee injury also sustained against Fiji, while winger George North has shaken off an ankle knock to also start.
It meant Gatland named the same team that started the 29-25 win over Australia in the pool stage.
Wales has beaten Six Nations rival France seven times in their past eight meetings.
Wales team: Liam Williams, George North, Jonathan Davies, Hadleigh Parkes, Josh Adams, Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric, Aaron Wainwright, Alun Wyn Jones, Jake Ball, Tomas Francis, Ken Owens, Wyn Jones. Reserves: Elliot Dee, Rhys Carre, Dillon Lewis, Adam Beard, Ross Moriarty, Tomos Williams, Rhys Patchell, Owen Watkin.
