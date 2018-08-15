FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2016 file photo, United States’ Kerri Walsh Jennings reacts while playing Brazil during the women’s beach volleyball bronze medal match of the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Walsh Jennings will call it a career in beach volleyball after the Tokyo Olympics in two years. And the three-time Olympic gold medalist absolutely plans to go out with another gold around her neck from the 2020 Games after she and partner April Ross wound up with bronze at Rio in 2016, a heartbreaking disappointment that still stings for Walsh Jennings yet fuels her at the same time. (Marcio Jose Sanchez, File/Associated Press)

Kerri Walsh Jennings is bringing beach volleyball to the desert.

The five-time Olympian’s new p1440 circuit has announced an event in Las Vegas for October that will serve as a stop on the FIVB pro tour. Players will be able to use points earned at the tournament to qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

The Las Vegas Open from Oct. 17-21 will have a prize purse of $300,000 split equally among men and women.

In addition to the beach volleyball tournament, the p1440 tour offers live music, cooking demonstrations, yoga and other sessions designed to promote healthy living.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.