As Walter Johnson Coach Larry Hurd Jr. walked to his school’s football field Friday afternoon to watch the junior varsity play, school staffers and parents approached him to wish him luck for his varsity team’s game against Bethesda-Chevy Chase. One had a piece of advice.

“You guys are Penn State. They’re Maryland. You got to steamroll them,” the staffer told Hurd, predicting Penn State would handle Maryland in its Big Ten matchup Friday.

Walter Johnson — usually one of Montgomery County’s worst teams — compared to blue blood Penn State? That wouldn’t have happened in the past.

But after years of inconsistency, this is a new era at Walter Johnson. The Wildcats did dominate Bethesda-Chevy Chase, 42-7, on Friday in Bethesda to improve to 4-0, their best start in 45 years.

“It hasn’t set in yet because we’re not finished yet,” Walter Johnson quarterback Josh Forburger said. “But it’s already starting to feel a little good.”

Hurd, in his second year coaching the Wildcats, doesn’t like to focus on the program’s history; he wants players to start a new legacy. But 90 minutes before his team’s game, Hurd grouped his team in the gym and put a potential victory into perspective.

“It’s been a very long time since this school could say it beat all three of their rivals,” he said. “You can say that tonight.”

Walter Johnson opened its season with its first win over Churchill in 47 years. Last week it beat Whitman for the first time in 48 years. Walter Johnson coaches who once played for the Wildcats experienced their first victories over those foes.

The Wildcats usually don’t earn bragging rights. Since 1974, Walter Johnson has posted a winning record four times. It has gone winless in six seasons over that span.

“When I came in, competing was the goal,” Hurd said. “We wanted to change that up to, ‘Hey, we expect to win on a daily basis.’ ”

Participation is up, and still Hurd said some students joke about the football team’s history.

The Wildcats went 4-6 last season and returned the majority of their starters this year, including Forburger, who threw four touchdown passes Friday.

Walter Johnson took a 35-point lead in front of a packed house in the third quarter against Bethesda-Chevy Chase (0-4, 0-3 Montgomery 4A). Because of the lopsided score, a running clock was employed — routine at Walter Johnson games over the years but not in this context. Hurd was afforded the luxury of removing his headset for the final quarter.

Hurd knows challenges are ahead. Next week, Walter Johnson hosts Richard Montgomery, which beat the Wildcats by 40 points last September. Regardless of the outcome, the Wildcats would be in position to make the Maryland 4A West playoffs for the first time.

“We just want to set our standard from now on and in the future that we should be a winning team,” Forburger said. “When we continue to work hard, we’re going to continue to get better and we’re going to build a good program here at WJ.”