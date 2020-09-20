Yet Rivera watched, his arms still folded, as his assistants stood nearby, barking out instructions that often seemed to go unheeded. There was little Rivera could say as the Washington Football Team, only a week removed from its thrilling comeback victory to open the season, turned in a disastrous offensive showing to fail their first road test and lose at Arizona, 30-15.

AD

Passes were wildly off target for much of the game, defensive coverages were busted, the offensive line was often a sieve, a punt return was fumbled and many of the same self-inflicted wounds that derailed Washington’s recent seasons resurfaced.

AD

Just when it appeared Rivera had this team on a new course.

Washington’s inattention to the details Rivera stressed throughout training camp were only magnified by the ease with which Kyler Murray, the reigning rookie of the year, picked apart Washington’s defense. The dual-threat quarterback finished 26-of-38 in passing and totaled 353 scrimmage yards with three touchdowns, two of which were rushing scores.

AD

Washington’s second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins struggled to replicate any similar production for much of the first half. The team had seven negative plays in that span, for a total of 16 in their first six quarters of play to that point in the season, though Haskins finished 19-of-33 for 223 yards and a touchdown pass. And to his credit, Haskins didn’t throw a single interception in his fourth consecutive game.

AD

After Washington opened with a three-and-out — again — Arizona responded with a 10-play, 48-yard drive capped by a touchdown pass from Murray to veteran receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Arizona lined up in a 3-by-1 formation, with Hopkins alone on the left side of the field. He ran a post route into the middle of the end zone, past Fabian Moreau and behind Landon Collins, who lifted his arms in frustration over the coverage breakdown.

Collins redeemed himself with an interception on Arizona’s subsequent possession. But unlike Week 1, when Washington’s defensive takeaways led to points, the offense came up empty. In striking distance at Arizona’s 9-yard line, Haskins was strip-sacked by Cardinals defensive end Jordan Phillips as he pulled back to throw, and Arizona recovered the fumble.

AD

Washington’s defense tried once more to give its offense a chance, with a sack on Murray and a forced three-and-out, but Steven Sims Jr. fumbled on a punt return and the Cardinals were suddenly back in position to score.

AD

Arizona would extend its lead with a pair of field goals in the second quarter, while Washington oddly decided to settle for a field goal after marching all the way back to Arizona’s 6-yard line. Rivera opted to go for it — and successfully so — on a fourth-and-1 earlier in the game, but he appeared to play it safe when his team trailed by 20. Rivera was also questioned again late by the announcers on the game’s broadcast when he declined to use any of his three remaining timeouts during Arizona’s final scoring drive.

But Washington’s fate may have been sealed long before.

AD

On a day when numerous star players and key starters across the league suffered significant injuries, Washington’s starting right guard Brandon Scherff went down with a knee injury in the final minute of the first half. Scherff was helped to the locker room with a trainer and was ruled out for the rest of the game as Wes Schweitzer took his place.

AD

Although Washington made the final score respectable with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns — one 24-yard catch by wide receiver Terry McLaurin and the other an 11-yard run by rookie running back Antonio Gibson — the scores were too little too late.