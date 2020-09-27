But minutes later, that dream faded into a harsh reality as Young limped off the field and back to the locker room, taking with him every ounce of momentum and optimism his team had built up in the first quarter.

With its first-round pick sidelined with a groin injury, the Washington Football Team squandered its early lead with mistakes and turnovers for a 34-20 loss that, while close in score, may be remembered as the latest example of a young team that can’t get out of its own way.

Throughout the week, Coach Ron Rivera stressed the need for Washington to start faster — to get points on the board faster, to find an offensive rhythm faster, to get their playmakers involved faster, to set the defensive tone faster.

His team heeded the call, scoring first while keeping the opponent at bay in the opening quarter. On its second possession, Dwyane Haskins connected with his top receiver, Terry McLaurin, for a pair of completions that set up a touchdown pass to Dontrelle Inman in the middle of the end zone. Washington collected 102 net yards and seven first downs while holding Cleveland and its feared rushing attack to only seven yards in the first quarter.

And then it all fell apart.

During Cleveland’s first series of the second quarter, Washington defensive tackle Matt Ioannaidis was ruled out with an arm injury. Seconds later Young limped off with groin injury and was quickly ruled out, too.

Cleveland nailed a 42-yard field goal, then Haskins threw his first interception in four games — an overthrow up the middle of the field that was snagged by safety Karl Joseph and brought back for a lengthy return. The Browns turned the interception into a quick seven points, as Washington missed four tackles on running back Nick Chubb before he waltzed into the end zone for a 16-yard touchdown run.

Later in the quarter, Haskins was intercepted once more, this time when he threw a pass into double coverage and into the hands of Malcolm Smith. Cleveland turned that into another seven points, when running back Kareem Hunt scored on a 9-yard receiving touchdown.

Washington, and Haskins, bounced back in the third quarter, with another touchdown pass up the middle to Inman and a 2-yard touchdown run by Gibson, to reclaim a 20-17 lead. But Cleveland responded and turned to its run game to lead them to the first of three scoring drives that gave them the win. For the first, Baker Mayfield connected with tight end Harrison Bryant for a 3-yard touchdown. For the second, Cleveland, again, received help from Washington.

Haskins threw his third and final interception of the day, which, like clockwork, Cleveland parlayed into a score three plays later. Chubb ran through the left side of the line 20 yards for a touchdown.

Washington recovered one fumble on its subsequent possession, but couldn’t salvage a second one. Myles Garrett strip-sacked Haskins and recovered the fumble for the icing on Cleveland’s win.

Sunday marked a historic moment for the league as the first regular season game to feature female coaches on both sidelines as well as a female official. Callie Brownson was hired last year as Cleveland’s chief of staff, and Jennifer King is in her first season as a full-time intern on Ron Rivera’s staff in Washington. Sarah Thomas, a pioneer in NFL officiating who became the league’s first female official in 2015, was a down judge Sunday.