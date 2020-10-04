Because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, no fans are allowed at the stadium for the foreseeable future, so to support Rivera and his battle against cancer, the team installed cardboard cutouts of his family (including his dogs), friends, former players and coaches he’s worked with over the years.

Sunday, perhaps more than ever, Rivera needed the extra support as he struggled to walk without help and stand without frequent breaks following a difficult week of cancer treatment. Yet he managed, coaching the Washington Football Team through a 31-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in what was undoubtedly the biggest test of his personal battle, and a significant measuring stick for his young quarterback, Dwayne Haskins.

AD

AD

Haskins’ early-season struggles prompted a frank sit-down between him and his coaches last week, and turned Sunday’s matchup into a litmus test for his growth.

What he did show was a mixed bag, but seemingly more positives than negatives as he completed 32 of 45 passes for a career-high 314 passing yards, with zero interceptions.

Over the past two weeks, Rivera and Haskins have talked about limiting mistakes. The team is too young and inexperienced to overcome mistakes that benefit its opponents, they said. And for much of the first quarter, Washington’s game plan was clearly to feed their backs — both on the ground and in the pass game — to chip away at Baltimore’s defense.

AD

But with just under two minutes left in the first quarter, Washington gave the Ravens a gift when Haskins found J.D. McKissic and the flat and the veteran running back dropped the ball as defenders barreled toward him.

AD

Cornerback Marcus Peters recovered the fumble and, two plays later, the Ravens found the end zone. Jackson went deep to Marquise “Hollywood” Brown — who collected extra yardage, thanks to a couple of missed tackles by Washington — for a 33-yard gain. Mark Ingram II finished it off with a one-yard touchdown run on the next play.

After Washington’s loss at Arizona in Week 2, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio rued his team’s lack of aggressiveness against Kyler Murray, another dual-threat quarterback who exploited nearly every opening Washington’s line provided.

AD

Sunday, Jackson did the same. On a third-and-4 early in the second quarter, Jackson padded Baltimore’s lead when he ran the ball 50 yards through the middle of the line, serving a nasty stiff-arm to safety Landon Collins as he trailed in pursuit.

AD

Washington responded with one of its best drives of the season, as Haskins sprayed passes to five different players, including Antonio Gibson, the 221-pound rookie back who played primarily receiver in college.

Gibson has drawn comparison’s to Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey, a Swiss Army Knife for the offense. In four plays to close out the drive, Gibson showed why, flashing his speed, lateral quickness, catching ability and explosive running style to put Washington on the board.

AD

On a third-and-11, Gibson fielded a screen pass and zigzagged upfield for a 40-yard gain, shedding a couple of tackles before going down at the 11-yard line. Gibson led Washington up to the 1-yard line after a pair of runs and, after a failed attempt by Peyton Barber to jump over the scrum for a touchdown — Washington lost a yard on the play — Gibson returned to power his way in for the score.

AD

The problem in facing Baltimore, of course, is not just its quarterback but also its overall strength and its coach’s willingness to take risks. After Gibson’s score late in the second quarter, Washington’s defense gave up a 31-yard completion but buckled down to nearly force Baltimore off the field. The Ravens sent out their punt team, but punter Sam Koch wasn’t there to kick. He faked the punt and threw a 15-yard pass to Miles Boykin for a first down. Jackson then involved a featured player on his supporting cast: 6-foot-5, 256-pound tight end Mark Andrews. On a third-and-7 at Washington’s 25-yard-line, Jackson scrambled left to evade pressure, then launched a deep pass with his body off-balance that landed perfectly in the arms of Andrews just as he approached the corner of the end zone.

As Ravens players celebrated on the field, Rivera turned and trudged toward the bench for a short reprieve before returning to the sideline to witness Kendall Fuller, one of his prized pickups in the offseason, intercept Jackson, setting up a Dustin Hopkins field goal to close the half at 21-10 in favor of Baltimore.

AD

Rivera, struggling in the heat Sunday, leaned on the shoulder of a PR staffer to walk back to the locker room. But he returned to the sideline for the second half, only to watch Baltimore extend their lead on another Jackson-to-Andrews touchdown.

AD

After the teams traded punts, Washington embarked on a 17-play, 87-yard drive that was beset by a brutal sack in the red zone. Haskins was knocked back for a loss of 18 yards and the drive petered out. It wasn’t until their last drive — after Baltimore had extended its advantage to 31-10 and trotted out backup quarterback Robert Griffin III — that Washington scored again, on a 1-yard touchdown run by Haskins with about two minutes remaining.