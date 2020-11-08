On Sunday, it was Washington quarterback Kyle Allen, after an air cast was inflated around his lower left leg. Two Novembers ago, it was Washington quarterback Alex Smith, after an air cast was inflated around his right leg.

And just like a month ago, when a hard tackle knocked Allen out of the game, Smith trotted out on his miraculously repaired leg — on which he hadn’t played in two seasons until last month — and continued the remarkable resumption of his career.

AD

It was no less difficult to watch Smith on Sunday in a 23-20 loss to the New York Giants than it was Oct. 11 in a 30-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, especially after the tackle that injured Allen wrenched the gut much in the same way as the tackle that snapped Smith’s leg in two places. There was a collective groan in the press box when two Giants jumped on Smith’s back and twisted him to the ground for their first sack of him on his second possession of the second quarter. It won’t get any more comfortable going forward, either, and it shouldn’t have to.

Ron Rivera’s team fell to 2-6 on Sunday after losing to the Giants for the second time this season. Those are the Giants’ only two victories. The Dallas Cowboys have two. The Philadelphia Eagles lead the NFC East with three. The division is woeful and any team can win it, but at what gain for Rivera’s?

AD

Rivera said weeks ago that Smith earned his roster spot and backup role. On Sunday, Smith looked like he might earn a starting job. He passed for 325 yards, more than any Washington quarterback this season, after completing 24 of 32 attempts. Terry McLaurin turned a 20-yard catch into Smith’s first touchdown pass since 2018 when he broke from the grasp of three defenders, kept from tumbling with an outstretched hand on the ground and raced another 48 yards to the end zone. The 68-yard play closed the score to 23-20 with over 10 minutes to go.

AD

But Smith threw two interceptions on his team’s next two possessions. The comeback threat was done.

“It was unfortunate with the interceptions,” Rivera said of Smith’s performance. “He tried to make things happen and force things, and unfortunately bad things happened each time.”

AD

Nonetheless, Rivera said Smith would start next week at Detroit. He added that the season’s initial starter, 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins, would back up Smith.

“Dwayne will be backing up next week,” Rivera declared.

That would be a promotion for Haskins, who after passing for 314 yards and running for a score in a 31-17 loss against the Baltimore Ravens’ stingy defense last month was demoted to third string and out of uniform. He was also derided by critiques saying he didn’t make the right play on a fourth down in the red zone, that he wasn’t studying hard enough, that he was too consumed with his own stats. The second-year Haskins’s miscues didn’t get excused like the 16-year veteran Smith’s. If the team entertained trading Haskins, it did itself no favors by scuffing up what shine he had as a first-round pick.

AD

AD

Haskins watched Sunday as a draft classmate, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, continued to start despite having a lower quarterback rating than him this season, as well as a higher interception percentage and basically the same touchdown passing rate. Jones threw for just 212 yards but one score and no interceptions.

“It’s funny, I benched the guy and it’s like everybody thinks his career is over here in Washington. It’s not,” Rivera said on “The Rich Eisen Show” last week. “There’s potential. There’s opportunity. The kid has an NFL arm. It’s just a matter of him developing.”

If this is not the time to develop that potential, by returning him for the second half of the season, then when? Is this not a rebuilding year no matter how winnable the division is? Is development not most important? And how does one develop without playing in real games?

AD

AD

As former Maryland and Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith tweeted after the game: “It might be time to just let Haskins roll. Alex Smith made some nice plays but I’m not sure if there is a huge gap between him and Haskins. Kyle was the best option because of his knowledge and ability to run the offense. That is gone. It’s time to let the young boy rock.”

Haskins is just 23 and arrived with just 14 college starts under his belt.

Look at what the Miami Dolphins just did despite having a .500 record at the time in the competitive AFC East. They benched perpetual placeholder Ryan Fitzpatrick in favor of their first-round rookie quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa. And they stuck with Tagovailoa after what was a less-than-pedestrian debut last week.

AD

Sunday could have been a good day for any Washington quarterback. The Giants’ defense is not particularly imposing. Allen completed 5 of 7 passes before he was downed. Smith picked up the pace.

AD

Haskins may have done just as well against such porous resistance.

Unfortunately, we didn’t get to know.

Going forward, we should. Give Smith the comeback player of the year award. It is time to return to the experiment that should not have ended when it did.