Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj dropped the felony charge in January, and she said the deal with the victim could resolve the remaining misdemeanor counts against the 23-year-old. A Loudoun County judge would still have to approve the deal, which could happen at a June 23 hearing.
The terms of the settlement have not been made public, but the Loudoun Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said it was reached under a lesser-known section of Virginia law commonly called “accord and satisfaction.” It requires that a victim appear in court and acknowledge in writing that he or she has received satisfactory recompense for whatever injury has occurred. A judge then decides whether to accept the agreement or not.
The recompense could be something as simple as an apology, but attorneys said it typically involves a financial payout. The law only applies to misdemeanor cases, but it has been used by other high-profile figures, including former Washington player Albert Haynesworth, to resolve cases in Virginia.
Peter D. Greenspun, an attorney for Guice, declined to comment, and the victim in the case has not been publicly identified. She is described in court documents only by her initials.
Biberaj said she thought the potential resolution would be a fair one.
“It’s great for her,” Biberaj said of the woman. “It gives her the power to decide what she wants. It’s what the General Assembly contemplated when they passed this law.”
Guice was arrested in August on five counts, stemming from incidents that allegedly occurred over the previous six months. In the most serious, the victim told investigators Guice strangled her into unconsciousness at his Ashburn home, according to a search warrant filed in Loudoun County Circuit Court. When she awoke, she told detectives Guice was tapping her and crying.
In other incidents, Guice was accused of pushing the woman to the ground outside his home, smashing her phone and shoving her in his bedroom bathroom, which resulted in an injury to her thumbnail.
A trial had been scheduled for Guice in Loudoun County General District Court Tuesday, but the case was continued and a hearing was set for June 23.
In a previous statement, Greenspun had said his client was innocent of the charges.
“Derrius will defend these charges in court, where a full vetting of the allegations will take place, in contrast to actions by local law enforcement and the Washington Football Team that assumed the worst, directly contradicting every sense of fairness and due process,” Greenspun said.
Washington selected Guice in the second round of the 2018 draft. He showed signs of promise on the field but was also plagued by injuries that kept him sidelined for his first season and only allowed him to play only five games the next. The Washington Football Team declined to comment Tuesday.
If Guice is re-signed by an NFL team, he could be penalized under a policy that bans conduct detrimental to the league.
“We are monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review of the personal conduct policy,” a league spokesman said.
Nicki Jhabvala and Sam Fortier contributed to this report.