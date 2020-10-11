Alex Smith, a player most counted out just three months ago as he recovered from a compound leg fracture, completed his vaunted comeback on a drenched field inside a mostly empty stadium on Sunday, taking over for starter Kyle Allen late in the first half of Washington’s 30-10 loss to the Rams.

It came earlier than expected, as Smith was only this week installed as the backup to Allen, the third-year quarterback the team acquired in a trade earlier this year who was handed the starting job because of his familiarity with the offense from his two years in Carolina. His task was to manage the game, to stay within his abilities and to not turn over the ball.

But after Allen scrambled on a third down play during the second quarter and sustained a helmet-to-helmet hit by Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, Allen rolled over in pain before standing and quickly finding the team’s trainers near the bench, leaving with an arm injury.

Smith’s first drive back started at the two-minute mark with his team trailing 20-7. On a first-and-10 at Washington’s 35, he began to chip away at Los Angeles’ defense. Confident as he may have been, every snap felt as if it was met with a collective gasp from the few at the stadium and the millions watching from afar, all worried about his leg.

Three plays in, Rams defensive end Aaron Donald jumped on Smith’s back and he slowly folded to the ground. He soon stood to jog off the field — business as usual for him, but for most a thumbs up to acknowledge his rebuilt tibia was all right.

His rest was limited, as Washington’s defense, which was carved up for much of the first half, gave Smith another shot before time expired. Kendall Fuller intercepted Jared Goff on a third-and-7 and Smith jogged back out to reset the offense at L.A.’s 41. Short passes sandwiched by timeouts got Washington close but not close enough. Dustin Hopkins capped Smith’s first drive with a 48-yard field goal to narrow L.A.’s lead to 10 points at the break.

Smith’s opening line: 5-of-6 in passing for 35 yards and a 91.0 passer rating.

It did not get better from there, as Washington failed to score any points the rest of the way as Smith and the offense struggled in the steady rain. If there was any concern about the durability of Smith’s leg, it was seemingly put to rest by the six sacks he sustained from the Rams’ defense — three courtesy of Donald, two by linebacker Troy Reeder and another by Jachai Polite.

If there was any expectation that Smith’s return would allay concerns about Washington’s offense, well, they’re still there. And for now, at least, Smith will return to the backup role — Rivera said after the game that Allen remained the team’s starter, if healthy.

In the eight drives led by Smith, Washington finished the one with a field goal, punted on six others and turned it over on downs for the other. On the whole the offense produced a mere 108 net yards, while the defense allowed the Rams to amass 429.

With little protection and while relying on a heavy dose of check-downs and screen passes, Smith finished 9-of-17 for 37 yards, zero touchdowns or interceptions, and a 57.8 passer rating.

In a year packed with dramatics, Smith’s return seemed inevitable, especially in recent days and even more so in the hours leading up to kickoff on Sunday. Dwayne Haskins, the first-round pick drafted in the wake of Smith’s leg injury, was benched in favor of Allen, an undrafted quarterback whose career has, thus far, been built on his limited success as a fill-in starter. Rivera said he sought short-term glory. He wanted a starter who was more experienced with Washington’s system and a backup well-versed in most any system.

When the team arrived at the stadium on Sunday, Smith and Allen were the only quarterbacks available on the active roster. Haskins was told by the team to stay home because of a stomach illness that is not believed to be related to the novel coronavirus, Rivera said after the game.