The threats came one after the other: Good feeds and through-balls to the box went wasted. Several corner kicks fluttered near the goal, producing quality chances for headers that drifted wide. Washington Spirit Coach Richie Burke pleaded for intensity, a push and movement. “Get it moving! Get it moving!” he yelled in the first half, trying to provide a spark.

It never came. Nothing materialized Wednesday night at Maryland SoccerPlex in Boyds, where the Spirit engaged in a scoreless tie against the Utah Royals. The Spirit didn’t capitalize on chances to score, letting another opportunity to pick up three points at home slip away.

“It’s disappointing we didn’t get the three points,” Burke said. “At halftime we talked about trying to get on the board as early as we could in the second half. We knew the four-day trip to the West Coast [over the weekend] was going to catch up on our legs. And it did.

“Very pleased with the overall quality of our performance, not with the result,” Burke added. “One point is not what we need to get in the playoff mix.”

The Spirit (6-7-4, 22 points) was tied for first place in the NWSL earlier this summer but now sits tied for sixth, 11 points back of first-place Portland and six behind Utah (8-6-4, 28) for fourth place and the final playoff spot with seven games to play.

Washington could be without star forward Mallory Pugh for the playoff push. She has a right hip injury that Burke said could keep her out long term and that will be examined by U.S. Soccer staff Friday. Fellow U.S. national team player Rose Lavelle also missed Wednesday’s game with a head injury Burke classified as minor.

Washington thrived early this year and, despite losing Pugh and Lavelle to the national team during the World Cup, the Spirit stayed at or near the top of the league for weeks. The strong start appeared to be a sign of growth after the Spirit struggled in 2017 and 2018, earning only seven wins in 48 games. But the Spirit has plummeted and has now gone 1-6-1 in its past eight games.

Next up is a Saturday night matchup against Orlando at Audi Field, where the 20,000-seat capacity is five times that of Maryland SoccerPlex. Spirit majority owner Steve Baldwin this week said Audi Field will be nearly sold out, a projection that would exceed the team’s attendance record set last year at the Southwest Washington venue.

“If it’s not a sellout,” Baldwin said, “it’ll be darn close to one.”

But that’s Saturday, and the Spirit had to work through Utah first. For the majority of the 90 minutes, there was little attacking surge. The Spirit didn’t pepper the visitors’ goal with a bevy of shots. It did, however, come out of a 90-minute weather delay with a few jolts of energy that nearly produced scores.

In the fourth minute, Spirit forward Ashley Hatch pounced on a chance. She sprinted into a ball and fired a blistering shot that was deflected. Later, after another strong Hatch kick, her coach took a step near midfield.

“Nice kick, Hatchie!” Burke yelled. Still, Burke appeared frustrated that the Spirit had dribbled downfield or set up a few passes but couldn’t finish.

On the other end, Utah’s offense was also stymied. Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe continued her strong season with another steady performance. In the 53rd minute, she repelled a Utah shot from well inside the box.

“So consistent, so solid,” Spirit captain Andi Sullivan said of Bledsoe, “putting out fires before they happen.”

The Royals rarely challenged Bledsoe after that, although a shot in the 78th minute looked as if it might go in until it sailed high. Less than a minute later, another Utah opening emerged. But Bledsoe stymied that opportunity with a leaping save.

A chant of Bledsoe’s name broke out. On this night, that was about all Spirit fans had to cheer.