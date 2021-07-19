Watkins is the only Orioles starter this season with three consecutive outings of no more than one earned run, with those coming in his first three major league starts.
The Orioles (31-62) provided him an early lead on Ryan Mountcastle's double and Anthony Santander's sacrifice fly in the first, then built on it in the sixth. Santander opened the frame with a 12-pitch walk, then came home along with Ramón Urías on Pat Valaika's two-run single. Kelvin Gutiérrez then brought home Valaika with a single and scored on Austin Hays's double, his third hit out of the leadoff spot with all-star Cedric Mullins getting a night off.
Watkins allowed an RBI double to Randy Arozarena with two outs in the sixth but ended his night with his seventh strikeout, more than he recorded in his first two starts combined. Behind him, Cole Sulser, Paul Fry and Tyler Wells pitched a scoreless frame each.
— Baltimore Sun
